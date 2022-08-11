Read full article on original website
Related
'Locke & Key' Show Creator Opens up About the Season 3 Series Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Locke and Key. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Season 3 of the Netflix adaptation of Locke & Key sees the Locke family taking on their biggest adversary yet — a demonic echo who took on the form of Captain Gideon, a Revolutionary War British soldier.
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast Talks Recreating Hurricane Katrina Disaster for Apple TV Plus Series (EXCLUSIVE)
The Apple TV Plus miniseries Five Days at Memorial focuses on the beleaguered staff of the titular hospital during Hurricane Katrina — and brings the natural disaster to jaw-dropping life. It's one of the most awe-inspiring and nail-biting productions on TV, and Distractify has the behind-the-scenes scoop on how it was possible.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
TikToker Fired After Bragging About Doing Errands While On-The-Clock at Her Remote Job
Daniel Craig had what many argue to be his breakout role in 2005's L4yer Cake, which also featured an up-and-coming Tom Hardy in a supporting role. In the film, Craig and his cohorts run a drug operation that gets threatened by other gangsters. When Craig's character finds himself in a pickle, he turns to another criminal he respects for advice on handling the sticky situation (played by Colm Meaney).
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Died While Filming the Show, His Son Shared
If you're a fan of Street Outlaws, then you likely know who Ryan Fellows is. Ryan has long been one of the show's stars, but recently tragic news broke that Ryan has died. The news was first confirmed by Ryan's son, Julian, who posted an open letter on Instagram that discussed his father and the legacy he leaves behind.
DNEG Appoints Academy Award® and BAFTA Winner Janek Sirrs as Visual Effects Supervisor
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that Janek Sirrs has joined its creative leadership team as Visual Effects Supervisor. The Oscar ® and BAFTA-winner, who comes to DNEG with more than three decades of experience in the film industry, will be based at the company’s Los Angeles studio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005056/en/ DNEG Appoints Academy Award and BAFTA Winner Janek Sirrs as Visual Effects Supervisor (Photo: Business Wire)
These are the most-changed baby names of the past five years
It often comes down to spelling.
Reader, I followed them: TikTok expands its content to tap into the BookTok phenomenon
Social media app TikTok is making increased efforts to tap into the power of its books content, with new retailer partnerships, live events and clubs. “BookTok”, as users have dubbed TikTok content about books, consists of everything from videos of creators’ to-read piles to livestreamed crying at emotional novels. BookTok can be credited with a number of hits, sometimes reigniting interest in older titles such as the 2016 novel It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (dubbed “CoHo” by TikTokers) which was launched back into bestseller charts after BookToker Aliisha Keens posted about it in March. Other books that have proved popular include Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston and Beach Read by Emily Henry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daniel Kaluuya responds to Logan Paul's tweets saying 'Nope' was 'one of the worst movies I've seen in a long time'
"What's he done in cinema?" Kaluuya said on the Capital Breakfast radio show. "Imagine if they asked me about Eric Clapton."
‘Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci On Why She Roots For The Underdog — Even If It Bites Her
At 15, Christina Ricci appeared in a PG-13 comedy called Now and Then, in which four middle-aged best friends meet up to reflect on their teenage selves. Nearly 30 years later, Showtime’s Yellowjackets is that film’s hard-R evil twin, in which the fortysomething members of a New Jersey school’s female football team are haunted by memories of a traumatic plane crash that left them stranded when they were kids. It’s hard to pick a single performance from a terrific ensemble, but Ricci’s portrayal of the twisted Misty Quigley, played in flashback by Sammi Hanratty, is a standout in a series...
Dumplings mania activated. What to know about Season 2 of 'The Bucket List'
Who makes the best dumplings in L.A.? Jenn Harris explores soup dumplings, gyoza, mandu and more from around the world.
What Happened in the Season 4 Finale of 'Westworld'? We Have the Breakdown
Shows like Westworld continue to cause conversation throughout the fandom long after each season finale airs. Like the Westworld Season 4 finale, which has a few twists, some shocking scenes, and plenty of "WTF" moments for viewers. You aren't alone if you need the Season 4 finale explained or if you just need to see it broken down. Because a lot happened.
disneytips.com
Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior
Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
Reba McEntire Stars in Lifetime's 'the Hammer' — Is It a True Story?
The upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer reunites television favorites Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman as sisters on opposite sides of the law. Although Lifetime is sometimes known for its exaggerated plots, is The Hammer based on a true story?. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Lifetime film...
Ashanti and Nelly Dated for a Decade, and Fans Believe They've Reunited
As the saying goes, what’s old can become new again. And in the case of singer Ashanti and rapper Nelly, fans are hoping that the two will give their romance another shot. Ashanti and Nelly were considered one of hip-hop’s power couples during their relationship. Article continues below...
Tom Sturridge's Transformation for 'The Sandman' Wasn't All Physical
The Lord of Dreams/Morpheus strikes an imposing figure in the Netflix series The Sandman. Even when Morpheus is trapped, held captive in a seemingly unbreakable prison, he continually radiates a commanding aura, leading his captors to approach him from a safe distance. Article continues below advertisement. So what did it...
As the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Approaches, Here Are Some Folks That Got Her Right
There's a reason why Princess Diana was referred to as the People's Princess. She reached millions of individuals all over the world who saw her as a true being of love and compassion. "The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other," she once said.
What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director
When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
Why Did Aisha Tyler Leave 'Ghost Whisperer?' It Seemingly Came Down to Scheduling
A long-running television show coming to an end is always bittersweet. Additionally, a star of said show making their departure can feel like a double punch to the gut for fans. Unfortunately, fans of Ghost Whisperer’s Aisha Tyler know the feeling all too well. Article continues below advertisement. Fans...
'Cult of the Lamb' Combines Genres Gracefully, Reviewers Say
There isn't a shortage of indie games available that offer new and creative experiences for gamers, regardless of their platform of choice. Cult of the Lamb is a new game from publisher Devolver, where players take control of a cute little lamb who is on a mission to recruit new followers for The One Who Waits, a mysterious figure who saved the lamb from being sacrificed.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
25K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0