ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

TikToker Fired After Bragging About Doing Errands While On-The-Clock at Her Remote Job

Daniel Craig had what many argue to be his breakout role in 2005's L4yer Cake, which also featured an up-and-coming Tom Hardy in a supporting role. In the film, Craig and his cohorts run a drug operation that gets threatened by other gangsters. When Craig's character finds himself in a pickle, he turns to another criminal he respects for advice on handling the sticky situation (played by Colm Meaney).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Matchmaking#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reality Tv#South Asian
The Associated Press

DNEG Appoints Academy Award® and BAFTA Winner Janek Sirrs as Visual Effects Supervisor

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that Janek Sirrs has joined its creative leadership team as Visual Effects Supervisor. The Oscar ® and BAFTA-winner, who comes to DNEG with more than three decades of experience in the film industry, will be based at the company’s Los Angeles studio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005056/en/ DNEG Appoints Academy Award and BAFTA Winner Janek Sirrs as Visual Effects Supervisor (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Reader, I followed them: TikTok expands its content to tap into the BookTok phenomenon

Social media app TikTok is making increased efforts to tap into the power of its books content, with new retailer partnerships, live events and clubs. “BookTok”, as users have dubbed TikTok content about books, consists of everything from videos of creators’ to-read piles to livestreamed crying at emotional novels. BookTok can be credited with a number of hits, sometimes reigniting interest in older titles such as the 2016 novel It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (dubbed “CoHo” by TikTokers) which was launched back into bestseller charts after BookToker Aliisha Keens posted about it in March. Other books that have proved popular include Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston and Beach Read by Emily Henry.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci On Why She Roots For The Underdog — Even If It Bites Her

At 15, Christina Ricci appeared in a PG-13 comedy called Now and Then, in which four middle-aged best friends meet up to reflect on their teenage selves. Nearly 30 years later, Showtime’s Yellowjackets is that film’s hard-R evil twin, in which the fortysomething members of a New Jersey school’s female football team are haunted by memories of a traumatic plane crash that left them stranded when they were kids. It’s hard to pick a single performance from a terrific ensemble, but Ricci’s portrayal of the twisted Misty Quigley, played in flashback by Sammi Hanratty, is a standout in a series...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

What Happened in the Season 4 Finale of 'Westworld'? We Have the Breakdown

Shows like Westworld continue to cause conversation throughout the fandom long after each season finale airs. Like the Westworld Season 4 finale, which has a few twists, some shocking scenes, and plenty of "WTF" moments for viewers. You aren't alone if you need the Season 4 finale explained or if you just need to see it broken down. Because a lot happened.
TV SERIES
disneytips.com

Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior

Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
TRAVEL
Distractify

Tom Sturridge's Transformation for 'The Sandman' Wasn't All Physical

The Lord of Dreams/Morpheus strikes an imposing figure in the Netflix series The Sandman. Even when Morpheus is trapped, held captive in a seemingly unbreakable prison, he continually radiates a commanding aura, leading his captors to approach him from a safe distance. Article continues below advertisement. So what did it...
MOVIES
Distractify

What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director

When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Cult of the Lamb' Combines Genres Gracefully, Reviewers Say

There isn't a shortage of indie games available that offer new and creative experiences for gamers, regardless of their platform of choice. Cult of the Lamb is a new game from publisher Devolver, where players take control of a cute little lamb who is on a mission to recruit new followers for The One Who Waits, a mysterious figure who saved the lamb from being sacrificed.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
25K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy