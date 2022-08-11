Read full article on original website
Baltimore rescue truck catches fire in Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- One of the Baltimore City Fire Department's rescue trucks caught fire near Little Italy on Saturday, according to the firefighter's union.The truck was serving as a backup vehicle while another rescue truck has been undergoing repairs, union officials said.It began smoking near the intersection of S. Eden Street and Fleet Street, union officials said.There were no reports of injuries, according to the firefighter's union.WJZ will continue to monitor this developing story.
Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
WBOC
2 Maryland Filmmakers Die in Delaware Crash
BALTIMORE (AP) - Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder
An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
Wbaltv.com
'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator
Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland's Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher. That exceeded Thursday's 71.5-pound (32.4-kilogram) white marlin caught by Keeley Megarity of Houston while on the "C- Student" boat from Southside Place, Texas. They received $197,000 for second place, open officials said Sunday.There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions, where the winners each won over $1.2 million, according to an open news release.The winning 511-pound (231.8-kilogram) blue marlin was landed by Bill Britt from Sandy Spring, Maryland, who was on board the "Cabana" out of Fenwick Island, Delaware. The tuna winners were Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, who fished aboard the "Southern C's" out of Ocean City to reel in a bigeye of 247.5 pounds (112.3 kilograms).(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Wbaltv.com
Several homicides under investigation in Baltimore, many involving victims in cars
Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in northeast Baltimore
MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening house fire in northeast Baltimore. The fire was reported at just before 7:30 p.m. in the 5800-block of Judith Way (21206). Units arrived to find smoke showing from a two-story rowhome. There has been no word on any injuries....
foxbaltimore.com
As nonfatal shootings surge, Baltimore to expand services to gunshot victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday that the city would expand services to gunshot victims in a city where more than 450 people have been wounded in nonfatal shootings so far this year. "Victim services must be a priority in Baltimore’s public safety strategy because we...
One Dead, Five Hospitalized Within An Hour Following Pair Of Baltimore Shootings: Police
One person was killed, one is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and four others are being treated as police in Maryland investigate a pair of shootings in Baltimore that happened within an hour of each other. The morning began for officers of the Baltimore Police Department shortly after 1 a.m. on...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Dam Jam to teach about Baltimore’s drinking water system at Lake Montebello on Saturday
Learn about the Baltimore region’s drinking water system while enjoying Lake Montebello this weekend at Dam Jam 2022, hosted by the city’s public works department. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3601 Hillen Road, across from Merganthaler “Mervo” High School. It will be hosted by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW).
Wbaltv.com
The Charmery celebrates its ninth anniversary in Baltimore
A Baltimore City ice cream shop is celebrating a big anniversary and are celebrating with several specials. Joining us with more is owner of The Charmery, Laura Alima. She discussed their nine year anniversary and what flavors they have made for the occasion.
Jealous Baltimore Man Gets 12 Years for Setting House on Fire With Three Others Inside
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man is heading to prison for 12 years after setting...
WTOP
Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city. One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting in northeast Baltimore that officers responded to early Sunday. Two others were wounded. And officers responding to a...
Wbaltv.com
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise. Here's what you need to know
LANCASTER, Pa. — Thieves are targeting something that is probably on your car right now: your catalytic converter. For Mahua Bhattacharya and Jeffrey Long, their recent trip to Europe was the trip of a lifetime. "We went to Italy for about 10 days," Bhattacharya said. When they returned to...
9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries
BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
Jaguar Driving Would-Be Burglars Get Explosive During Attempted Crofton ATM Heist: Officials
Burglars in Maryland pulled out all the stops in an attempt to steal cash from a Maryland ATM overnight, according to Anne Arundel County Fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Explosives Investigation Unit issued an alert and photos of a suspect vehicle after assailants allegedly used explosives to break into an ATM during an attempted burglary in Crofton.
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but according to...
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
