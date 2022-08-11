Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
State police searching for armed and possibly dangerous theft suspect
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect accused of eluding a state trooper, according to the department. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office asked state police to look out for a vehicle they say was involved in a theft August 11 of lottery tickets at a gas station. With little information to go on, a trooper tried to pull over the driver of a car that matched the description of the suspected thief’s vehicle, driven by 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert, of Burkeville. When the trooper turned on his lights, Tolbert refused to stop and drove away, according to investigators. The chase continued into Craig County, where Tolbert wrecked the vehicle he was driving. Tolbert ran off and has remained wanted since the crash.
wakg.com
South Boston Police Arrest Two Search for a Third Ongoing
Two Individuals have been arrested and a third individual is being sought after a brief pursuit in South Boston Friday. Authorities attempted to pull over a silver Kia which was later determined to have been stolen from Lynchburg. Once the vehicle came to a stop, three individuals exited the car and fled into the woods on foot. The South Boston Police Department along with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s office and troopers from the Virginia State Police were able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle 18-year-old Savion Howard, of South Boston who has been charged with felony eluding. The second arrest was that of A’Ziyah Easley, 19, also of South Boston, who is facing an obstruction charge. The third suspect has not been located as of this report. The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s office and the Virginia State police offered to K-9 tracking units to aid in the search Friday. After tracking for roughly three miles authorities were unable to apprehend that individual. The investigation is ongoing.
wfirnews.com
Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount man sentenced to 31 years for fatal home invasion
One of several defendants involved in a home invasion that left one man dead and another seriously injured in 2020 was sentenced Friday to 31 years in prison by a Franklin County Circuit judge. Qu’Shawn Tyleek Manns, 22, of Rocky Mount, was charged with 14 felonies in January 2021 after...
wfxrtv.com
Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges
UPDATE 10:20 a.m. (8/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted in another county by Virginia State Police. Authorities say the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
WSET
2 teens charged, another wanted after stolen vehicle pursuit in South Boston
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A suspect is on the loose and two are in custody after a pursuit near Hamilton Boulevard in South Boston, police said. South Boston Police have confirmed it was not a shooting, but a pursuit involving three suspects. They said two are in custody.
WDBJ7.com
“We were all trapped in.” Residents speak after downtown Roanoke standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
WDBJ7.com
Man who killed woman in car has prison sentence suspended
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman last July has been sentenced to prison, with most of the sentence suspended. Daniel Norwood was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for...
WDBJ7.com
Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated
(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
Danville Police Department settles into new facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Down in Southside, WFXR News got a look inside the Danville Police Department’s new headquarters, which is expected to run around $19 million when it’s all finished, according to Lt. Col. Dean Hairston. In addition to his full-time position, Hairston also serves as the project director and was involved in the […]
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County authorities recover deceased individual from the Rivanna River
Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge Saturday morning. Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the...
wfirnews.com
Man found lying in yard with gunshot wound
Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were notified just after 7:00p yesterday evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. No one has been arrested.
chathamstartribune.com
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near Dry Bridge Road. The Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Road in Pittsylvania County. A 1998 Jaguar was traveling north on Route 29, and...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A single-vehicle crash has led to traffic backups on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 140 mile marker. As of 5:51 a.m., all northbound lanes are closed. Stay with 10 News for...
WSET
Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
WSLS
Two men still at large after police chase ends near Roanoke County elementary school
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - 7:54 a.m. We’re learning more about a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County Thursday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., authorities were called to the area of Woodthrush Drive for the report of two men, about 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall and dressed in all black, looking into vehicles with flashlights and trying door handles, according to Capt. Pascoe with the Roanoke County Police Department.
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
