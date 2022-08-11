ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah

Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy