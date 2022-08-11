Read full article on original website
CCSD Nursing director wins award
The Clarke County School District’s Director of Nursing was honored by professional colleagues in Atlanta earlier this summer. WUGA’s Martin Matheny has more:. At their annual conference in late June, the National Association of School Nurses named Amy Roark as the Georgia School Nurse Administrator of the Year. CCSD director of public relations Cyndee Moore made the announcement at a school board meeting on Thursday.
Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co
The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
Athens Tech Nursing Students will have Access to a New Location with Renovated Facilities
Nursing students at Athens Technical College will have access to advanced technology and renovated facilities at the Walton Campus, where classes will begin August 23rd. The incoming cohort will find brand new classrooms and simulation labs which will allow for interactive teaching techniques to enhance the existing curriculum. Funding for...
Athens News Matters for August 12, 2022
Our panel discusses the sole finalist for the CCSD's search for a new superintendent as well as competing economic development plans from Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp. Some programs in South and Middle Georgia have been successful in bringing doctors to rural counties in Georgia. The strain of farming could...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Athens
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Athens-Clarke County, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Athens News Matters: The Panel for the Week of 8/12/22
Our panel discusses the sole finalist in the Clarke County School District’s search for a new superintendent, as well as competing economic development plans from Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp, and the rest of the week in news. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and...
INTERVIEW: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks about Assembly Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta didn’t become a reality overnight. It required planning, cooperation and the help of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. CBS46 asked Thurmond about what the project means for DeKalb County and his involvement. Watch the full interview above.
Metro Atlanta schools experience lockdowns after threats, mention of guns
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Berkmar High School student Sebastian Castro said there was a lot of police cars that swarmed his school Thursday afternoon. “We were at school, we didn’t expect to see or hear about guns or being on lockdown,” Castro said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
More than 100 families could be forced to leave their homes in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people holding bright blue signs chanted together on the side of the road. It was not the site of their normal tenant meeting Thursday night at the Forest at Columbia apartment complex. It was the place where families begged and pleaded for someone to hear their cries; they want to stay in their homes or get help to move.
Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection
A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Athens News Matters: The Strain on Farmers can Take a Toll on their Mental Health
Farming can be a tough way to make a living. Increasingly unpredictable weather, fluctuating markets and the challenge of keeping family farms afloat can take a toll on mental wellbeing. But many Georgia farmers say conversations around mental health didn’t take place at the kitchen table growing up. Now, as GPB’s Riley Bunch reports, industry leaders are working hard to change that.
Tractor trailer overturns on I-675 North in Henry County
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash involving a tractor trailer has lanes along I-675 in Henry County blocked during rush hour Friday evening. The Georgia Department of Transportation's website lists the crash on the northbound side of the interstate near SR 138 at exit 1. Crews are working to clean up the scene where a tractor trailer overturned there.
After 10 years in jail, this former DeKalb County inmate got a second chance -- and wrote a book about it
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County inmate is reshaping her life and lifting up other people who may find themselves in the same situation. Desiree Lee became determined to make the most of her second chance when she was released from prison in 2006. For years, Lee...
Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’
Editor’s Note: This op-ed is from Jody Reichel, the District 4 representative on the Sandy Springs City Council. Sandy Springs is considering using public funds to build a Cultural Arts Center to house the Anne Frank Exhibit and a Holocaust Memorial. I wholeheartedly support the mission of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and educational […] The post Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”
When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
Athens News Matters: Recent Survey Shows Record Number of Bald Eagle Nests in Georgia
Georgia’s most recent statewide survey of bald eagle nests – the first in five years – shows a record number of nests in the state, but not all the news is good for these regal raptors. Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on...
FOCUS: Why do 400 people work so hard on Duluth’s Fall Festival?
(Editor’s Note: The author of this article is one of the key persons involved with the Duluth Fall Festival. She is one of the originators of the festival, chaired it for years, and still works handily on it. She is the perfect person to answer the question, “Why the Festival?”—eeb).
Butts County deputies on leave pending investigation
JACKSON — Two deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office are under investigation after the Sheriff’s Office received complaints about the way they handled an incident at a local restaurant and bar early Sunday morning. Sheriff Gary Long posted a notice on the BCSO Facebook page Monday...
Six Lee Arrendale Inmates Now Facing Additional Charges
Habersham County – Six inmates from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have been booked at the Habersham County Detention Center. The women were booked Friday for incidents dating between March 1st through July. Those arrested face multiple charges including riot in a penal institution, violation of the Georgia...
