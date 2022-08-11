Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington
Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
Why 'Twilight' Is an Okay Romance and a Phenomenal Family Drama
Twilight is having a renaissance. From Hot Topic selling merch to Tessa Violet recreating the iconic baseball scene in her music video for “Games,” it’s like we’ve been transported back to 2008. Whether you unabashedly love it, vehemently hate it, hate to love it, or love to hate it, the cultural impact of the franchise – in particular, the movies – can’t be denied. While the series is best known for its teen love triangle (Team Edward vs. Team Jacob is loyalty that runs deep to this day), the most compelling aspect of the story actually lies in its platonic relationships – namely, in the unique chosen family dynamic of the Cullens.
'Mack & Rita' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Star-Studded Comedy Movie
Mack & Rita is a comedy film that serves an updated version of a story we have previously seen in films such as Big and 13 Going on 30. The movie focuses on Mack Martin, a 30-year-old writer who rarely seems to leave her house until she is persuaded to embark on a trip to Palm Springs for her best friend's bachelorette party. While there, she attends a past life regression ceremony and is magically transformed into her future self, 70-year-old "Aunt Rita". Free to truly be herself, Mack seems to finally live a life free of limitations and fear, sparking a rollercoaster ride of romance, fun, and adventure.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Netflix Tests New 4-Day, 2-Episode Release Strategy with Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
Netflix has announced the release dates of Cabinet of Curiosities, the upcoming horror anthology series from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The full eight-episode series will not be debuting together, however, as it will be staggered over four days, which falls in line with the streaming service's change in release strategy for its original content.
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo Del Toro Introduces First-Look Video For His Netflix Series
Guillermo Del Toro fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Aside from his haunting, stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, the acclaimed director and screenwriter is also helming a sinister Netflix series called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series premiere is a little while away – it debuts in late October – but the streamer released today a first-look video with Del Toro himself in order to get us hyped up. The anthology series will tell stories that defy the notions of the horror genre and navigate through the sinister, macabre, gothic, and creepy territory.
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
‘The Sandman’: All Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least To Most Heartbreaking
The Sandman, the new astounding series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular comics of the same name, officially premiered on Netflix on August 5th. While many fans of the book series were already familiar with the source material's diverse characters, the TV show successfully managed to properly introduce a beautifully crafted fantasy world to a new and possibly larger audience.
7 Best TV Shows About Stand-Up Comedy, From 'Hacks' to 'Seinfeld'
While it may seem simple to depict stand-up comedy on screen — simply point the camera at the subject telling jokes, and you’re home free — a truly satisfying series about the ins and outs of both live comedy performance and the life of a stand-up is a rare find. Often, the stand-up on screen must be genuinely funny (an audience of people laughing won’t save the scene from that), or, alternatively, both the jokes themselves and the camera must reflect where the character is at during that point in their lives or in their stand-up career. However, there are a few television series that do all of the above, and also manage to make us root for their protagonists the whole way through. From slapstick '90s sitcoms like Seinfeld to more recent, moodier dark comedies like Hacks, the following titles are exceptional in their depiction of stand-up comedy.
‘The Princess’ Review: The Life and Death of Diana Spencer Is Superficially Explored
The Princess is not the first film to be made about Princess Diana Spencer, nor is it likely to be the last. Before and after her tragic death, she has been the focus of a long list of biopics that have all largely been forgotten. Just last year, there was the evocative Pablo Larraín film Spencer, which emerged as one of the more compassionate yet no less painful portraits of her life to date. One almost wishes it could have ended there and that the memory of the woman could be left to rest for at least a little while. Alas, there always seems to be a perpetual hunger for more and more about her short time on this Earth even as she has less and less to give. With every new revisiting of her life, one wonders what is actually left to explore.
Why You'll Love Kieran Culkin's 'Igby Goes Down' Performance If You Love 'Succession'
Kieran Culkin’s foul-mouthed Roman Roy has become one of the standout characters on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Culkin’s vulgar, erratic performance as the youngest child of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) manages to go viral every week with his meme-worthy expressions and hilarious quips. However, Roman is also taken to task for his ignorance and privilege; whether it's accidentally blowing up a missile or inadvertently sending an intimate photo during a board meeting, Roman is constantly getting embarrassed.
'For All Mankind': Unanswered Questions We Have After Season 3
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for the finale of Season 3 of For All Mankind.After two time-jumps, multiple explosions, and a few babies later, Season 3 of For All Mankind has come to a close. If the judge of a great sci-fi show is not just how many questions it answers but how many new ones it raises, this alternate history drama is a hydra.
10 Episodes of 'What If' We Want to See in Season 2
What If...?, the first animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made its way onto TV screens across the multiverse back in 2021. The series looks at some of the most pivotal moments throughout the franchise and evaluates what could've gone differently had one element been changed. A second...
Elvis Presley's 1968 Comeback Special to be Focus of Documentary from Steve Binder
By 1968, Elvis Presley had gone from America's biggest musical act, the man whose swiveling hips set many young girls' hearts aflame, to a has-been with a floundering career. But that all changed when, on December 3, 1968, Elvis performed in a television special that would go on to cement his status as The King. And to celebrate the life of a musician whose life and legend has recently been subject to overwhelming public interest, Steve Binder, the man behind the original special is helping to create a new documentary to be titled Elvis & Steve: The Making of the '68 Comeback Special.
Horror in Space: ‘Event Horizon’ Is Still a Bloody Good Time
The influence of Ridley Scott looms large in the early scenes of Event Horizon, from the utilitarian spaceship interiors to the proximity alert warnings flashing on their screens. Yet Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1997 film surpasses the expectation of just another slasher-in-space knockoff, going full tilt with occultism and a dash of pseudo-science. More Amityville than Alien, Event Horizon is a blood-spattered horror that pulls out all the haunted house stops.
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Wraps Filming, Stars Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez Confirm on TikTok
Prime Video’s upcoming film adaptation, Red, White & Royal Blue which is inspired by the novel of the same title from author, Casey McQuiston has wrapped filming. This comes as exciting news for audiences looking to get a pictorial experience of what was offered in the novel. The announcement along with recently released behind-the-scenes images has audience excitement for the film at an all-time high.
‘Prey’: Why Sarii the Dog Is the Movie's Ultimate Good Girl and MVP
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey. When Sarii (Coco) was first shown on-screen in Prey, the same thought ran through all of our heads: “The dog is not allowed to die.” We know what we’re in for if we dare watch Old Yeller or All Dogs go to Heaven, but ever since I Am Legend hit screens in 2007, we haven’t been able to trust action writers with a dog again. The writers behind the script of Prey create a strong bond between Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Sarii, and with every harrowing encounter, audiences fear that Sarii won’t survive, making her role one of the most important and suspenseful subplots of the film.
Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling
Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming action film inspired by the 1980s classic action series, The Fall Guy, already boasted massive star power with The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role.Now it has been announced that Emily Blunt, who has had a fair share of action-packed roles, including the 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow and the 2015 crime film Sicario, will star alongside Gosling.
