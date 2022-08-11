Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Lawsuit claims Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks 'duped' customers into investing with the now-bankrupt crypto platform Voyager Digital, resulting in $5 billion in losses
A group of investors claimed Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks duped them into investing in a "Ponzi scheme," according to a lawsuit. The suit claims Voyager Digital, a crypto trading platform, was "built on false promises." The lawsuit claims 3.5 million Americans have lost more than $5 billion as...
biztoc.com
Crypto Evangelist Mark Cuban Is in Trouble
Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 8. Mark Cuban should have expected it. Critics accuse him of promoting the platform and therefore hold him responsible for the losses they say they suffered. These reproaches now result in a class action lawsuit against the successful entrepreneur. The complaint...
Voyager Investors Sue Mark Cuban Over Alleged 'Ponzi Scheme' Promotion
Billionaire Mark Cuban is being sued over allegations that he misled investors to put money into now-bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, a class-action lawsuit filed in Miami states, calling the platform “a massive Ponzi scheme.”. “The Deceptive Voyager Platform is based upon false pretenses, false representations, and is specifically...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ripple Labs Inc Is Reportedly Looking into Acquiring Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius
San Francisco’s blockchain payments Fintech Ripple Labs Inc, which is currently involved in an extensive legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is reportedly interested in acquiring the assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network. This, according to statements shared by a company representative. As...
coingeek.com
CoinFLEX files for restructuring after Roger Ver allegedly fails to pay margin call
Digital currency exchange CoinFLEX hit the headlines in June after it paused withdrawals amidst a wave of liquidations and bankruptcies that shook the industry to its core. The exchange claimed that BCH leader Roger Ver had failed to make a margin call on a $47 million loan, meaning it was unable to honor withdrawals.
RELATED PEOPLE
This 2016 Ethereum App Is Quietly Powering Coinbase's NFT Platform - Interview with Amir Bandeali
Founded in 2016, 0x is one of the first-ever smart contract-based applications launched on Ethereum. The protocol saves users money by automatically routing on-chain trades through the cheapest available exchange. We spoke with Founder Amir Bandeali at the Permissionless Conference in West Palm Beach to learn more about the $70...
The Verge
WeWork co-founder lines up $350 million A16Z investment for a new billion-dollar real estate venture
Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of the shared office startup WeWork, is working on a new rental real estate business that has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz. According to a report from The New York Times, the venture capital firm invested around $350 million in Neumann’s up-and-coming real estate business, called Flow, which aims to provide a consistent housing experience across a chain of branded apartment complexes.
Mark Cuban Is Watching These 6 Cryptos Right Now. Should You?
From carbon offsets to artificial intelligence, Cuban's list highlights the diversity of crypto.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfer 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge
An Ethereum (ETH) whale wallet that participated in the Genesis Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 ETH in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as Ether price surged to a new 3-month high...
CoinTelegraph
ASIC chair troubled by sheer amount of ‘risk-taking’ crypto investors
The chief of Australia’s financial services regulator Joe Longo has raised the alarm over the sheer amount of people that invested in “unregulated, volatile” crypto assets during the pandemic. Longo, chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) made the comments in a Thursday media release...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says ‘the more regulation there is for crypto, the better it is for Coinbase’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on an Aug. 9 earnings call that the company is keen to see “common sense frameworks for regulation” next year within the United States. Armstrong said there has been “great progress” for crypto regulation over the past year and that “the more regulation there is for crypto, the better it is for Coinbase.”
bitcoinist.com
PicPay Has Launched A Crypto Exchange In Collaboration With Paxos
Brazil’s prominent payment app PicPay has decided to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies by teaming up with crypto exchange Paxos. With this integration Paxos will be facilitating users to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum. PicPay has officially announced via their blog post that client shall be able to buy,...
makeuseof.com
Kraken vs. Coinbase: Which Should You Use?
Kraken and Coinbase are among the biggest crypto exchanges out there. Based in the US, Kraken and Coinbase are global crypto exchanges providing crypto buying, selling, and trading services. This article compares Kraken and Coinbase with the intention of helping you decide which best suits your purpose. Kraken Overview. Kraken...
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's Crypto Conversion Turns Sour
Martin Shkreli, the former investor who earned the nickname "Pharma Bro" after raising the price of a life-saving drug by more than 5,000% overnight, is having a difficult transition into the crypto industry. Once America's most hated man, Shkreli, who was released from prison in May and transferred to community...
Comments / 0