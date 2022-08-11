ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Business Insider

Lawsuit claims Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks 'duped' customers into investing with the now-bankrupt crypto platform Voyager Digital, resulting in $5 billion in losses

A group of investors claimed Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks duped them into investing in a "Ponzi scheme," according to a lawsuit. The suit claims Voyager Digital, a crypto trading platform, was "built on false promises." The lawsuit claims 3.5 million Americans have lost more than $5 billion as...
biztoc.com

Crypto Evangelist Mark Cuban Is in Trouble

Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 8. Mark Cuban should have expected it. Critics accuse him of promoting the platform and therefore hold him responsible for the losses they say they suffered. These reproaches now result in a class action lawsuit against the successful entrepreneur. The complaint...
pymnts

Voyager Investors Sue Mark Cuban Over Alleged 'Ponzi Scheme' Promotion

Billionaire Mark Cuban is being sued over allegations that he misled investors to put money into now-bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, a class-action lawsuit filed in Miami states, calling the platform “a massive Ponzi scheme.”. “The Deceptive Voyager Platform is based upon false pretenses, false representations, and is specifically...
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
crowdfundinsider.com

Ripple Labs Inc Is Reportedly Looking into Acquiring Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius

San Francisco’s blockchain payments Fintech Ripple Labs Inc, which is currently involved in an extensive legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is reportedly interested in acquiring the assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network. This, according to statements shared by a company representative. As...
The Verge

WeWork co-founder lines up $350 million A16Z investment for a new billion-dollar real estate venture

Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of the shared office startup WeWork, is working on a new rental real estate business that has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz. According to a report from The New York Times, the venture capital firm invested around $350 million in Neumann’s up-and-coming real estate business, called Flow, which aims to provide a consistent housing experience across a chain of branded apartment complexes.
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfer 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge

An Ethereum (ETH) whale wallet that participated in the Genesis Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 ETH in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as Ether price surged to a new 3-month high...
CoinTelegraph

ASIC chair troubled by sheer amount of ‘risk-taking’ crypto investors

The chief of Australia’s financial services regulator Joe Longo has raised the alarm over the sheer amount of people that invested in “unregulated, volatile” crypto assets during the pandemic. Longo, chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) made the comments in a Thursday media release...
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says ‘the more regulation there is for crypto, the better it is for Coinbase’

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on an Aug. 9 earnings call that the company is keen to see “common sense frameworks for regulation” next year within the United States. Armstrong said there has been “great progress” for crypto regulation over the past year and that “the more regulation there is for crypto, the better it is for Coinbase.”
bitcoinist.com

PicPay Has Launched A Crypto Exchange In Collaboration With Paxos

Brazil’s prominent payment app PicPay has decided to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies by teaming up with crypto exchange Paxos. With this integration Paxos will be facilitating users to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum. PicPay has officially announced via their blog post that client shall be able to buy,...
makeuseof.com

Kraken vs. Coinbase: Which Should You Use?

Kraken and Coinbase are among the biggest crypto exchanges out there. Based in the US, Kraken and Coinbase are global crypto exchanges providing crypto buying, selling, and trading services. This article compares Kraken and Coinbase with the intention of helping you decide which best suits your purpose. Kraken Overview. Kraken...
TheStreet

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli's Crypto Conversion Turns Sour

Martin Shkreli, the former investor who earned the nickname "Pharma Bro" after raising the price of a life-saving drug by more than 5,000% overnight, is having a difficult transition into the crypto industry. Once America's most hated man, Shkreli, who was released from prison in May and transferred to community...
