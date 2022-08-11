Read full article on original website
Elden Ring Modder Obtained Pre-Release Build And Streamed It
Streamer and video game modder Lance McDonald has somehow obtained a pre-release version of Elden Ring and recently streamed it on Twitch. On a now deleted Tweet, McDonald claimed that the pre-release version has "HEAPS of unfinished stuff, different items, enemies, mechanics, character names, and full debug camera mode." The version comes from around two months before release, according to McDonald. While this version may contain some cut content, it is also clearly unfinished. McDonald noted on the stream that some weapons have incorrect movesets, and that some NPC questlines don't activate properly. McDonald is a prolific modder and content creator, probably best known for creating a 60fps patch for Bloodborne.
MultiVersus Season 1 Patch Makes Battle Pass Progression Faster
The MultiVersus Season 1 patch notes have been released, introducing a fresh set of changes to the Warner Bros. platform fighter in two waves: the first today, and the second "shortly afterward." Battle pass progression gets a major boost in this new patch, with post-match point rewards doubling from five...
Metroid Established A Framework The Franchise Has Never Properly Explored
Metroid is a classic game that is often understood as a clumsy run at the ideas that would be perfected in Super Metroid. However, older tech and design sensibilities do not merely limit, they also facilitate. Metroid’s particular virtues can be obscured by the impression that some sequel or remake does what it was trying to do better. While there is a clear lineage between them, Super Metroid has distinctly different sensibilities than its predecessors. Super Metroid is not a refinement. Rather, it emphasizes certain elements of a potentially wide genre space. Revisiting Metroid with an open mind and clear eyes shows a world of possibility that Super confines.
The Perfect Garden
The Perfect Garden
Today's Wordle Answer (#422) - August 15, 2022
We're at the start of a new week and that can only mean one thing: a fresh Wordle guide. We're back with more Wordle answers after the weekend. Today, August 15, brings a fairly common word for the answer, but players can certainly still struggle to guess the word. In order to help any players that are struggling to formulate guesses, we have a list of hints, and even the full answer to the August 15 Wordle.
Dann Fox & The Time Machine
Dann Fox & The Time Machine
Untitled Crossing Record
Untitled Crossing Record
Microsoft Confirms Xbox One Sales Were Less Than Half Of The PS4
Microsoft has kept exact details on Xbox One sales close to its chest for several years now, but the company has confirmed that its console was outsold by the PS4 by a very wide margin. "Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base, having sold more...
Will Elden Ring Come To Game Pass?
Elden Ring has been a massive hit, beyond any prior From Software action-RPG. Its success, combined with some potential leaks, has prompted speculation concerning an eventual Game Pass release. Below, we break it down, discussing how and when the sprawling Lands Between might appear on Microsoft's subscription service. Is Elden...
Spider-Man Remastered PC Deals: $10 Gift Card, Free Games Up For Grabs
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered may have just launched on PC, but right now there are two great deals going on for the highly anticipated release. One is a straightforward gift card promotion, while the other is offering a slew of goodies--including three free games. The first deal is through Newegg,...
SunnyDaisyChild
Alright gamers and people of The Internet, I’m curious if you internet sleuths would be interested in helping me find a very old video game that I cannot remember the name of. Let me give you as much ...
GOG Weekend Sale Focuses On "Challenging" Games
GOG is running an impressive deal on tons of indie games this weekend--many of which aim to put your gaming skills to the test. This War of Mine, The Last Stand: Aftermath, Expedition Zero, and more are up for grabs at great low prices, making this a great time to stock up on PC games you may have missed over the past few years.
The 24 Biggest Upcoming Xbox Exclusives
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X|S has built up an impressive catalog of games since launching in 2020, but the coming months and years are bringing some of its biggest titles yet. Many of these will even be exclusive to Xbox: High on Life, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more will only be playable on Xbox consoles--and a number of them will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
Apex Legends Bug Turns Newcastle Into An Ambulance
Every Apex Legends season is distinct in its own way, but the game's seasons always bring new content to the game in the form of battle passes, new legends, and map changes. However, new bugs often sneak in with major seasonal updates as well as new content. Most bugs are incredibly frustrating, but every once in a while, one appears that gives players an advantage (and a good deal of amusement), as is the case with a new bug that allows Newcastle players to go flying down hillsides at record speed while reviving a downed squadmate.
Alone In The Dark Is A Modern Reimagining Of A Survival Horror Classic
Publisher THQ Nordic is rebooting Alone in the Dark--but rather than a new game in the series, developer Pieces Interactive is returning to the 1992 original to put a modern spin on the game that helped give rise to the modern survival horror genre. The new game is a third-person title that reimagines the original game, making adjustments to its story and gameplay, while attempting to capture the suspense and atmosphere that made Alone in the Dark so memorable.
Friday 'Nite: After Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Event, Only One Crossover Could Be Bigger
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. In case you missed it, the often-rumored Fortnite Dragon Ball Z crossover has...
Sega Has No Plans To Delay Sonic Frontiers From Its 2022 Launch
Sega's upcoming Sonic Frontiers is still on track to release this year and won't be delayed to address the mixed reception it has received from critics and fans since it was officially revealed. In a business briefing that was recently held, Sega Sammy senior executive VP Koichi Fukazawa and executive VP Makoto Takahashi explained that the company had no plans to delay the open-world Sonic game.
I Heart Metal Gear Solid (ft. YongYea, Super Bunnyhop, and More!)
Join YongYea, Super BunnyHop, SkillUp, Jake Baldino of gameranx, RogersBase, Ink Ribbon, The Salt Factory, and Tamoor Hussain and Lucy James of Giant Bomb as they discuss the absolutely massive impact of Metal Gear Solid 1, and how much it meant to them. From connecting with Otacon as a gamer...
Marvel's Spider-Man Is Fantastic On Steam Deck | Settings Recommendations
Everything we talk about in this video is based on our time with a pre-release version of the game. Sony told us up front that they are still working on optimization and warned us about certain issues they plan to fix. In fact we got a big fat update just a few days before this video launched, offering some major improvements So it's possible some of the issues we talk about will be improved down the line in future patches.
