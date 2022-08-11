ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Weapon scare following student fight leads to Gwinnett high school lockdown

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Schools officials said a fight between students led to a hard lockdown at Berkmar High School Thursday afternoon.

In a letter being sent home to parents, the district said two students got into a fight right before dismissal and another student said they saw a weapon.

District officials said the school was immediately placed on a hard lockdown and school police started investigating.

“I want to reassure you, no one was hurt, and no weapon was found. The lockdown was lifted after 45 minutes once school police completed a thorough search,” Berkmar High School principal Durant Williams said in the letter to parents.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln went to the school shortly after the lockdown was put in place and said even after it was lifted, there was still a large police presence at the high school into the afternoon.

“The safety and security of your children is our top priority,” Williams said.

Lincoln talked to former student Tijaah Harris, who said she was stunned to see all the police at her former school.

“You see something like this, I’m like, ‘This cant be my high school,’' Harris “Not to sound bad, but you only see these things on the news.”

The school said no one was hurt and everyone is safe.

