State Honors Bulloch County Schools with Economic Development Partnership Designation
The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, announced Thursday that Bulloch County Schools has been awarded its Economic Development Partnership designation. “This is a worthwhile recognition of the great work being done by our staff and community partners to prepare...
As school returns, SCCPSS teacher shortage ongoing
SAVANANH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students returned to the classroom Aug. 3 and district leaders say there haven’t been any major issues so far. But like many other school systems around the country, Savannah schools are facing the looming problem of teacher shortages. “We currently, we have about 50 vacancies right now so we’re still recruiting,” […]
Students, staff enjoy newly renovated Metter High School
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Candler County students returned to school for the first day of a new year. At Metter High School, the reopening comes after a summer of demolition and renovation. You might not think a school that’s only 20 years old would need a renovation. But...
New house program to encourage students at Metter Middle
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in Candler County went back to school Friday. One after another, Metter Middle School students spun the wheel on the first day of school. “As soon as I saw it was happening, I knew this was going to bring some joy for kids who need it,” 8th grader Carmello Scott said.
City of Hagan adjusting after rash of resignations
HAGAN, Ga. (WTOC) - Hagan city leaders are racing to fill some key positions after a slew of resignations. Officials there say the mayor, city clerk and a councilmember have all recently left the job. City of Hagan officials say that they’ve had resignations and position turnovers before but never...
Dental Assisting program awards 14 pins to graduates
Fourteen students in the Dental Assisting program at Ogeechee Technical College received their pins in an annual ceremony held at 6:30 p.m. in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium on Thursday, July 21. Yvonne Jenkins, Dental Assisting program director, welcomed the crowd of friends and family who were in attendance to...
After week 1 of school year, Chatham County teachers already feeling the effects of staff shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham educators say they're feeling the impact of the teacher shortage. "You get just burned out," said Theresa Watson, the president of Savannah Federation of Teachers. Watson says teachers are already coming to them expressing frustrations about things they are asked to do as a result...
Chatham County hopes to mutually split with county manager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County government announced Friday it’s hoping to complete a mutual severance agreement with the county manager. Earlier this month, the Chatham County Commission named an Interim County Manager, as County Manager Lee Smith was suspended from the position. County leaders still won’t say why Smith was suspended. On Aug. […]
Statesboro Family YMCA to host Back to School Bash Saturday afternoon
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 4-7pm. The Y is located at 409 Claiborne Ave., and the event is free and open to the public. This event will feature an obstacle course sponsored by Party Harbor, food trucks, and...
Bulloch County considers pension plan for full-time employees
Bulloch County is currently considering the proposal of a pension plan for full-time employees. The county commission held a work session on August 3 with a committee of county employees present. The committee was assembled to consider pension plan options, and each county department was represented. The county currently offers...
GSU offers new online bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public health
For more than a decade, there has been an increase in the demand for public health workers. In addition, the public health workforce has been shrinking. These issues have been exacerbated by pandemic burnout. To meet educational and workforce needs, Georgia Southern University is expanding its offerings in public health...
Chatham County leaders anticipate large return on investment from Hyundai plant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hyundai Electric Vehicle Mega-Site was an item of discussion at Friday's Chatham County Board of Commissioners meeting. Chairman Chester Ellis said the new mega-site will bring more people and businesses to the area, and the county’s existing infrastructure needs updating to support the growth. He added the T-SPLOST initiative specifically would help fund the $9 million investment in county infrastructure.
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
Savannah College of Art and Design announces the addition of four new schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) - Savannah College of Art and Design officials announced the addition of four new schools that will help to advance creative education for its students. Officials say the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting, and School of Visual Communication were added.
Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
Savannah community gathers to remember gun violence victims
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have lost somebody you love to gun violence, you’re unfortunately not alone. That’s why several organizations came together Saturday in Savannah, including every town for Gun Safety and Dominique’s World, to memorialize local victims of gun violence. “I’m here to honor...
SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022
In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs...
Over 60 pre-trial motions filed in Elwyn Crocker, Sr. case
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elwyn Crocker, Sr. was in an Effingham County courtroom Friday morning for a status hearing. A judge heard the latest batch of what’s become a pile of more than 60 pre-trial motions filed on behalf of Elwyn Crocker Sr. alone. He was in the courtroom as all of those were being considered.
Police investigating shooting at Statesboro off-campus apartments
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment complex. Information on the incident is limited at this time, but FOX 28 was able to confirm that the incident took place at the 111 South Apartments along Rucker Lane across Main Street from Georgia Southern University.
