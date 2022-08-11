Read full article on original website
Aqua S, an ice cream shop in Virginia Beach, boasts unique flavors
VIRGINIA BEACH — So what’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?. If you said sea salt served in a chocolate cone nestled in cotton candy, you’ve probably visited Aqua S, a Sydney, Australia-based ice cream chain with a locally-owned branch located in the Hickman Place shopping center at General Booth Boulevard and Nimmo Parkway.
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
Local organization gives $500 grants to local kids with businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Business owners spent time after school and got help shopping from their parents to prepare to set up their tables Saturday morning at the Chesapeake Conference Center for the 2022 Kidpreneur Expo. The Bennett Center put on its second annual expo to highlight and support youth...
Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
Free Veterans Resource Fair Scheduled For August 17 In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A Veterans Resource Fair will be held from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, August 17 at the Braxton-Perkins American Legion Post 25 located at 7609 Marshall Ave. in Newport News. The free event, hosted by the Newport News Re-Entry Veterans Subcommittee, will include information on jobs, housing, education, and other resources primarily for military veterans.
Virginia will soon have the US’ largest offshore wind farm
Virginia is about the get the biggest wind farm in the U.S. The state has just agreed to let Dominion Energy build a 176-turbine wind farm 27 miles off Virginia Beach’s coast. By 2026, the project plans to be generating sufficient power to provide for the needs of up...
The best of Dr. Phyllis Gamble
• Date and place of birth: July 1963, Newport News, VA. • Favorite movie: I don’t have one. • Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team. • A recent book I read: "Don’t Waste Your Talent: The 8 Critical Steps to Discovering What You Do...
North Landing Bridge to close several days for repairs
The North Landing Bridge in Virginia Beach will be closed for repair.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
Raleigh Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg
It was 1769, and members of Virginia’s colonial legislature, the. House of Burgesses in Williamsburg, were chafing against the Royal Governor, Lord Botetourt. He dissolved their assembly, so they took a short walk from the Capitol down Duke of Gloucester Street to the Raleigh Tavern. It wouldn’t be the last time Members met there, openly or otherwise.
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
We all know how difficult it can be to get the air conditioning fixed during a stretch of intense heat. It's been made worse because of staffing shortages. But when someone's health is at stake, the need is turned up a notch.
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Locations
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be restorative. That’s the reason that lots of vacationers are particularly drawn in to Virginia Beach. The hotel city’s ambience is simply among the lots of destinations. It additionally has an excellent eating scene. Start your early morning right by delighting...
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight. Plans to present to city council their concerns about crime in the area.
Spirit of Mt. Vernon takes over Spirit of Norfolk bookings after fire
The Spirit of Mount Vernon joins the Freedom Elite to officially welcome the Norfolk community back on the water for new and amazing experiences,
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors to meet Aug. 21-23 in Hampton, Newport News, and Virginia Beach
Editors note: Due to technological limitations at the initial site selected, the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors' full meeting and information session have been moved. The story has been updated to reflect the new location. The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will hold its quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, Aug....
Chesapeake Animal Services at max capacity for dogs, nearing same for cats
Chesapeake Animal Services says they need to free up some space and need the public's help. They are at max capacity for dogs and nearing capacity for cats.
Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia Beach
(Kzenon/Adobe Stock Images) Even though Valentine's Day is months away, love is in the air. The state of Virginia's slogan isn't "Virginia is for Lovers" for nothing. If you're looking to wine and dine your love interest, if you're just looking to experience the most romantic restaurants in Virginia Beach, look no further than these top spots.
Local landlords to pay $225K for alleged SCRA violations
Two Hampton Roads landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 to resolve violations of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
