Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
‘Jurassic World’ star reveals she wasn’t just paid $2 million less than Chris Pratt for movie sequel — she was paid ‘so much less’
Bryce Dallas Howard, pictured with Chris Pratt in 2019, has said she was paid "so much less" than her male co-star for the movie "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Bryce Dallas Howard has spoken out about the disparity between what she and co-star Chris Pratt were paid for the “Jurassic World” movies in the latest showing of a huge Hollywood pay gap.
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
‘Prey’: Why Sarii the Dog Is the Movie's Ultimate Good Girl and MVP
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey. When Sarii (Coco) was first shown on-screen in Prey, the same thought ran through all of our heads: “The dog is not allowed to die.” We know what we’re in for if we dare watch Old Yeller or All Dogs go to Heaven, but ever since I Am Legend hit screens in 2007, we haven’t been able to trust action writers with a dog again. The writers behind the script of Prey create a strong bond between Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Sarii, and with every harrowing encounter, audiences fear that Sarii won’t survive, making her role one of the most important and suspenseful subplots of the film.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Will Release on Netflix During Four-Day Event
Prepare to enter a world that is "beautiful and horrible, at exactly the same time.” Netflix has announced the release dates for Cabinet of Curiosities, the upcoming horror anthology series from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The key word here being "release dates," as the eight-episode series will not be utilizing the familiar binge-style premiere like many other Netflix shows. The series is set to stagger the release across four days, starting on Friday, October 25 and going until Tuesday, October 28.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo Del Toro Introduces First-Look Video For His Netflix Series
Guillermo Del Toro fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Aside from his haunting, stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, the acclaimed director and screenwriter is also helming a sinister Netflix series called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series premiere is a little while away – it debuts in late October – but the streamer released today a first-look video with Del Toro himself in order to get us hyped up. The anthology series will tell stories that defy the notions of the horror genre and navigate through the sinister, macabre, gothic, and creepy territory.
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington
Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
Horror in Space: ‘Event Horizon’ Is Still a Bloody Good Time
The influence of Ridley Scott looms large in the early scenes of Event Horizon, from the utilitarian spaceship interiors to the proximity alert warnings flashing on their screens. Yet Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1997 film surpasses the expectation of just another slasher-in-space knockoff, going full tilt with occultism and a dash of pseudo-science. More Amityville than Alien, Event Horizon is a blood-spattered horror that pulls out all the haunted house stops.
‘The Princess’ Review: The Life and Death of Diana Spencer Is Superficially Explored
The Princess is not the first film to be made about Princess Diana Spencer, nor is it likely to be the last. Before and after her tragic death, she has been the focus of a long list of biopics that have all largely been forgotten. Just last year, there was the evocative Pablo Larraín film Spencer, which emerged as one of the more compassionate yet no less painful portraits of her life to date. One almost wishes it could have ended there and that the memory of the woman could be left to rest for at least a little while. Alas, there always seems to be a perpetual hunger for more and more about her short time on this Earth even as she has less and less to give. With every new revisiting of her life, one wonders what is actually left to explore.
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
How to Watch 'Emily the Criminal': Is the Aubrey Plaza Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
This August, John Patton Ford shares Emily the Criminal, his first full-length feature film that he both wrote and directed. For his theatrical debut, he chose American crime, focusing on one woman whose war with debt and a flawed economic system pushes her to her limits. Emily Benetto (Aubrey Plaza) is a single, young adult woman living in Los Angeles, but not living the dream. The weight of student loan debts makes it impossible for her to accrue wealth, and her minor criminal record certainly doesn't help in finding a high-paying job either. She settles for whatever she can find to pay the bills, but it leaves her feeling dissatisfied.
How to Watch 'Cosmic Love': Where Is the New Reality Dating Show Streaming?
From Love Is Blind to The Bachelor, it seems like reality TV continues to have a soft spot for romantic matches. Also centered on finding true love, Cosmic Love is a new show that will test out the possibility of finding an ideal partner based on zodiac signs. Led by Jess Castro (the showrunner behind Love Island and American Idol), the series focuses on four individuals representing the four classical elements: air, water, fire, and earth. They all attend a retreat in the hopes of leaving there ready for the altar with an astrologically compatible soulmate. As they mingle, cross a couple options off of their list, and eventually decide on a match, the participants must conclude whether they have fallen in love with their future spouse based solely on what the stars have to say.
Why Not Showing the Bank Heist Made 'Reservoir Dogs' a Better Movie
It's been 30 years since Reservoir Dogs introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino and his rag tag band of thieves: Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino himself), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker). The 1992 film is about a group of thieves aiming to pull off the perfect diamond heist, but the crime goes haywire when one of the men turns out to be a cop. Now, it's well known why Tarantino doesn't show the actual bank heist in Reservoir Dogs, as it came down to a budgetary reason, though the filmmaker himself has always deemed not showing the heist as beneficial to the overall story. Showing the heist itself isn't a bad idea. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why it could've made the Sundance hit even better, but not including that crucial scene that clouds the plot helped make the film unforgettable. Why?
'Jurassic World Dominion' and 'Minions' Push Universal Past $3 Billion at Global Box Office For 2022
In the war to rebound back at the movie theaters since the pandemic hit, Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion dollars at the global box office this year — and its the first studio to do so at all since 2019. Deadline reported the news and it is shocking given the success of films like Top Gun: Maverick (which is a Paramount film) and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel Studios, but with Jurassic World: Dominion reaching $974.5M globally (with a breakdown of $601.4M internationally and $373.1M domestically), the dino-sized threequel certainly helped push Universal over the edge.
From 'Narcos' to 'The Mandalorian', the 9 Best Pedro Pascal Performances
From taking on the role of DEA agent Javier Peña in hit crime drama series Narcos to playing bounty hunter Din Djarin in the first live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian, Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal definitely has had an impressive couple of years, making him one of the most sought-out talents in Hollywood today.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Why Cam Is the Best Boyfriend Choice for Belly
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age series available to stream on Prime Video, which takes viewers on a romantic, beach-filled summer that leaves people either wanting a whirlwind teenage romance or reminisce them. The show follows Belly (Lola Tung), a hopeless romantic 16-year-old who goes on an annual summer trip with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) and her older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) to Cousins, a town perfect for both the quiet and the beach lovers. There, they stay in a house belonging to the Fishers, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and her sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). This time, however, Belly feels she is over the awkward teenage phase and is now hoping to enjoy summer to the best of her abilities by meeting new people, exploring parts of town, and spending quality time with loved ones — all the while figuring out if she still has feelings for Conrad, her childhood crush.
Why You'll Love Kieran Culkin's 'Igby Goes Down' Performance If You Love 'Succession'
Kieran Culkin’s foul-mouthed Roman Roy has become one of the standout characters on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Culkin’s vulgar, erratic performance as the youngest child of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) manages to go viral every week with his meme-worthy expressions and hilarious quips. However, Roman is also taken to task for his ignorance and privilege; whether it's accidentally blowing up a missile or inadvertently sending an intimate photo during a board meeting, Roman is constantly getting embarrassed.
10 Episodes of 'What If' We Want to See in Season 2
What If...?, the first animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made its way onto TV screens across the multiverse back in 2021. The series looks at some of the most pivotal moments throughout the franchise and evaluates what could've gone differently had one element been changed. A second...
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Clip: Be Careful What You Wish For
While the summer blockbuster season may be coming to a close, August has presented itself as a great month for smaller scale releases. One of the more interesting films releasing this month is the George Miller directed fantasy drama Three Thousand Years of Longing, based on A.S. Byatt short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. We’re just a couple of weeks away from its theatrical debut and MGM just released a new clip highlighting Elba and Swinton’s headbutting chemistry.
