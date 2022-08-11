ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Aurora High, KSU grad takes best shot at making history in Israel

The most popular sport in Israel, no doubt, is soccer. Basketball is second. The Israel Ice Hockey Federation hopes to become a force in the country’s sporting landscape, and a 25-year-old who grew up in Aurora is trying to be a small part of any potential emergence. “Hockey is...
AURORA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Meatball Mafia owners expand with new venture in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio — Robert DelliQuadri, an Ohio State University graduate, and his brother Vinny may have left their native Youngstown in the early 2000s, but their heart has always been with the deep-rooted Italian traditions of the Mahoning Valley. “Kinda started appealing to the Youngstown customers, carrying DiRusso sausage,...
DUBLIN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 14th

Vindicator file photo / August 15, 1985 | The Boardman High School Band took the field during a summer practice 37 years ago. 1997: The Sharon Police Department will provide patrols in Sharon High School for up to six hours a day. Most of the cost will be covered by state and federal grants.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idf#Palestinians#Israeli Government#The Cleveland Jewish News#The Israel Defense Forces#The Iron Dome#Ohioans#The Jewish News Syndicate#Israelis
Cleveland Jewish News

City Club to host candidate Whaley Aug. 17

Nan Whaley, the democratic candidate for Ohio governor, will speak at The City Club of Cleveland from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17. Whaley grew up in Indiana and moved to Ohio to attend the University of Dayton, becoming a first-generation college graduate. She was the youngest woman elected to the Dayton City Commission. She has held multiple public offices and was elected mayor of Dayton in 2013.
CLEVELAND, OH
fox40jackson.com

Ohio girl’s lemonade stand near food festival shut down after complaint

An 8-year-old girl selling lemonade near an Ohio food festival had her operation shut down by local police after they received a complaint. Asa Baker was selling lemonade in an alley outside the business where her father works near the Alliance, Ohio Rib and Food Festival last weekend when she says a local police officer asked her to shut down the stand, WJW-TV reported.
ALLIANCE, OH
WKYC

WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department. Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.
BREWSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy