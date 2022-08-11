Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Aurora High, KSU grad takes best shot at making history in Israel
The most popular sport in Israel, no doubt, is soccer. Basketball is second. The Israel Ice Hockey Federation hopes to become a force in the country’s sporting landscape, and a 25-year-old who grew up in Aurora is trying to be a small part of any potential emergence. “Hockey is...
Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident
Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident in Steubenville on July 24.
spectrumnews1.com
Meatball Mafia owners expand with new venture in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio — Robert DelliQuadri, an Ohio State University graduate, and his brother Vinny may have left their native Youngstown in the early 2000s, but their heart has always been with the deep-rooted Italian traditions of the Mahoning Valley. “Kinda started appealing to the Youngstown customers, carrying DiRusso sausage,...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 14th
Vindicator file photo / August 15, 1985 | The Boardman High School Band took the field during a summer practice 37 years ago. 1997: The Sharon Police Department will provide patrols in Sharon High School for up to six hours a day. Most of the cost will be covered by state and federal grants.
Cleveland Jewish News
City Club to host candidate Whaley Aug. 17
Nan Whaley, the democratic candidate for Ohio governor, will speak at The City Club of Cleveland from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17. Whaley grew up in Indiana and moved to Ohio to attend the University of Dayton, becoming a first-generation college graduate. She was the youngest woman elected to the Dayton City Commission. She has held multiple public offices and was elected mayor of Dayton in 2013.
fox40jackson.com
Ohio girl’s lemonade stand near food festival shut down after complaint
An 8-year-old girl selling lemonade near an Ohio food festival had her operation shut down by local police after they received a complaint. Asa Baker was selling lemonade in an alley outside the business where her father works near the Alliance, Ohio Rib and Food Festival last weekend when she says a local police officer asked her to shut down the stand, WJW-TV reported.
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
8 year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
Eight-year-old Asa Baker has spent this year's hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside the city limits of Alliance, Ohio.
Fake post claims a killer is ‘hunting in Youngstown’
The post was shared in some local Facebook groups in Mahoning County.
Downed wires in Youngstown spark concern
Employees from a business on East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown said a nearby line has been down for weeks.
Gathering at Youngstown grave for overdue recognition
Some overdue recognition for one of America's "Greatest Generation" who grew up here in Youngstown.
WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department. Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.
Clock ticking on Trumbull County judge candidate deadline
Deadlines are real when you're staring one in the face. There's a big one Monday in Trumbull County for an important judge's race.
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed.
Police body camera video shows aftermath of fight at assistant prosecutor’s home
According to a police report, City Assistant Prosecutor Nick Graham told offers he was hosting a birthday party for his 19-year-old son.
J.D. Vance comment that women should stay in unhappy marriages doesn’t mesh with pro life claims: Sarah Kolick
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As a candidate for admission to the Ohio Bar who worked with survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, I am sickened by J.D. Vance’s most recent act of victim shaming. At Pacifica Christian High School, Vance accused divorce of making children unhappy and suggested that...
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigate Recent Scam
A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites
A viewer sent in video of the home on the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue engulfed in flames.
