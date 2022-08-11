Read full article on original website
Queen Latifah And Ludacris Star In New Netflix ‘End Of The Road’ Trailer
Award-winning rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah is set to star alongside Chris “Ludacris” Bridges in their Netflix action thriller End Of The Road. According to the streaming platform, the film journeys a recently widowed mom Brenda (Latifah), as she fights to protect her family during a twisted road trip. After witnessing a murder and finding a missing bag of cash, the trip quickly takes a turn as it becomes “a highway to hell” for Brenda and her family. While staying at a motel in the New Mexico desert, Brenda and her brother Reggie (Bridges) have to fight for their...
'Glorious': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Horror movies know no limits when it comes to wild plot lines or premises. Director Rebekah McKendry took full advantage of this fact while creating her latest film, Glorious. McKendry has a long history of working in a horror-based environment, from her job as Director of Marketing for Fangoria, to becoming Editor-in-Chief for Blumhouse.com. In addition to working for those well-known horror behemoths, McKendry also co-hosted the Killer POV podcast. It ran for 140 episodes on Geeknation before the podcast team moved to Blumhouse.com in 2016, changing the name to The Shock Waves podcast.
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock
As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Reveals Episode Titles
Netflix has revealed the titles, cast, writers and directors for all of the episodes of the upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast, writer, and director, all being personally picked by del Toro.
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington
Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Get Your 'Freaky' On With the Blissfield Butcher Mask and Dagger From Trick or Treat Studios
Horror fans are currently living in the middle of a slasher renaissance with franchises like Halloween and Scream back in the bloody limelight. However, one of the more original slashers to come out in the last couple of years was the body swap horror comedy Freaky directed by Christopher Landon and starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. Now, famous horror company Trick or Treat Studios is releasing the mask that the infamous Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn) wore in the film along with the mystical La Dola Dagger.
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo Del Toro Introduces First-Look Video For His Netflix Series
Guillermo Del Toro fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Aside from his haunting, stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, the acclaimed director and screenwriter is also helming a sinister Netflix series called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series premiere is a little while away – it debuts in late October – but the streamer released today a first-look video with Del Toro himself in order to get us hyped up. The anthology series will tell stories that defy the notions of the horror genre and navigate through the sinister, macabre, gothic, and creepy territory.
Scream Queen: The 10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror icon and the best survivor girl ever in a horror movie. It also doesn't hurt that her mom (Janet Leigh) starred in Psycho. Psycho could be considered one of the best horror movies ever made. Another movie that is considered one of the best...
‘Bullet Train’ to Retain Top Spot at Weekend Box Office Despite Steep Drop
Sony’s Bullet Train is speeding along at the box office. With no competition in sight, the action film is expected to retain the top spot on the weekend charts with an estimated $13 million, after $3.86 million on its second Friday. Bullet Train had opened to $30 million in its debut weekend, and has now made a so-so $54 million domestically.
'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam
After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
Why 'Twilight' Is an Okay Romance and a Phenomenal Family Drama
Twilight is having a renaissance. From Hot Topic selling merch to Tessa Violet recreating the iconic baseball scene in her music video for “Games,” it’s like we’ve been transported back to 2008. Whether you unabashedly love it, vehemently hate it, hate to love it, or love to hate it, the cultural impact of the franchise – in particular, the movies – can’t be denied. While the series is best known for its teen love triangle (Team Edward vs. Team Jacob is loyalty that runs deep to this day), the most compelling aspect of the story actually lies in its platonic relationships – namely, in the unique chosen family dynamic of the Cullens.
Elvis Presley's 1968 Comeback Special to be Focus of Documentary from Steve Binder
By 1968, Elvis Presley had gone from America's biggest musical act, the man whose swiveling hips set many young girls' hearts aflame, to a has-been with a floundering career. But that all changed when, on December 3, 1968, Elvis performed in a television special that would go on to cement his status as The King. And to celebrate the life of a musician whose life and legend has recently been subject to overwhelming public interest, Steve Binder, the man behind the original special is helping to create a new documentary to be titled Elvis & Steve: The Making of the '68 Comeback Special.
Johnny Depp to Direct 'Modigliani' With Al Pacino Co-Producing
Johnny Depp has locked in his second directorial feature with Modigliani, to bring the life and work of the italian artist, Amedeo Modigliani, to the big screen, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. The actor will also co-produce alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi and will get behind the camera fr the first time in 25 years since he directed and acted alongside Marlon Brando in 1997’s The Brave.
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
Where To Find The Pixar Ball Easter Egg In All 2010s Pixar Movies
The Pixar Ball - technically called the Luxo ball - made its animated debut in Pixar's 1986 short Luxo Jr., which also starred the company's famous Luxo lamp. But since the studio delved into feature films in 1995, these little symbols quickly became beloved Easter eggs. The Pixar Ball appeared...
Why Not Showing the Bank Heist Made 'Reservoir Dogs' a Better Movie
It's been 30 years since Reservoir Dogs introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino and his rag tag band of thieves: Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino himself), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker). The 1992 film is about a group of thieves aiming to pull off the perfect diamond heist, but the crime goes haywire when one of the men turns out to be a cop. Now, it's well known why Tarantino doesn't show the actual bank heist in Reservoir Dogs, as it came down to a budgetary reason, though the filmmaker himself has always deemed not showing the heist as beneficial to the overall story. Showing the heist itself isn't a bad idea. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why it could've made the Sundance hit even better, but not including that crucial scene that clouds the plot helped make the film unforgettable. Why?
Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling
Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming action film inspired by the 1980s classic action series, The Fall Guy, already boasted massive star power with The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role.Now it has been announced that Emily Blunt, who has had a fair share of action-packed roles, including the 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow and the 2015 crime film Sicario, will star alongside Gosling.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
