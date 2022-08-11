Read full article on original website
Staten Island arrests in alleged gang-linked, fire-mitigation extortion plot send shockwaves through industry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Weeks after the federal government announced charges against an alleged criminal network they say infiltrated the local fire cleanup and storage industry by means of force and intimidation, a man who works in the same field on Staten Island said he was shocked by the news in what he described as a “pretty regulated industry.”
Police employee stole $250K in town property, sold police gear online, authorities say
A longtime Robbinsville police employee was charged Friday with stealing more than $250,000 worth of township property and selling police department equipment online for his own gain, authorities said. Eric Coran, a communications officer for the department since 2002, was responsible for ordering and maintaining various police gear, including radios,...
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
Three Bayonne men charged in assault that sent victim to hospital: police
Three Bayonne men have been charged with aggravated assault after beating another man Saturday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the area of 22nd Street and Avenue E Saturday on a report of a fight involving multiple people and found a 21-year-old victim on the ground with multiple injuries about his body and head, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Prosecutor: Robbinsville cop charged with official misconduct after he ‘abused his position’
ROBBINSVILLE – The township’s 2018 dispatcher of the year used the police department as a sort of warehouse to fund a lucrative fencing scheme, prosecutors said. Longtime communications officer Eric Coran was fired by his department Friday following 21 years on the job after an investigation revealed he fleeced the township out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.
Police: Kearny man charged for kidnapping, assaulting mentally incapacitated woman
Police say a Kearny man is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a mentally incapacitated woman.
wrnjradio.com
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
Robbinsville, NJ police dispatcher accused of stealing over $250K in equipment
ROBBINSVILLE — A longtime employee of the Robbinsville Township Police Department has been charged with stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of property and equipment from the department — and selling it for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was fired on...
Authorities searching for suspects in 3-day armed robbery spree in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are searching for suspects that were involved in a three-day armed robbery spree in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. The spree began on Saturday, August 6, at around 5:14 a.m., when police responded to a hotel located...
Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95
A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
Justice Not Served: 86-Year-Old Deal Man Admits to Molesting Minor Multiple Times Over Course of 10 Years
FREEHOLD (PRESS RELEASE) – A Deal resident will spend the rest of his life as...
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment
A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say
Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
Black worker demoted when she applied for top job at N.J. senior community, suit says
A woman who applied for a director’s position at a senior living facility in Ocean County says she was subjected to denigrating comments by her supervisor and passed her over for the promotion in favor of a white woman with dubious qualifications. LsShanda Kearny, who is Black, filed a...
Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School
Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
Husband stabs wife in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
An Essex County man stabbed his wife before stabbing himself in an apparent murder-suicide, officials confirmed Saturday. Frank Forte, 84, and wife Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment Friday morning. Officials said Saturday that the husband stabbed his wife in the stomach and breast before killing...
At least 10 shoppers fall victim to wallet theft scam in Costco parking lots on LI, police warn
Suffolk County police are investigating a group of scammers who are targeting shoppers in Costco parking lots. At least 10 people have had their wallet stolen while speaking to a conspirator pretending to ask for directions since July 14.
Wanted: Suspect Who Stole Nexium and Omeprazole from Rite Aid
FALLS TWP, PA — Do you know this person? The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect. Authorities state that on Jul 27, 2022, at 4:38 pm, the pictured suspect stole numerous over-the-counter prescriptions, possibly Nexium and Omeprazole, from Rite Aid located on New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.
