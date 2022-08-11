ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island arrests in alleged gang-linked, fire-mitigation extortion plot send shockwaves through industry

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Weeks after the federal government announced charges against an alleged criminal network they say infiltrated the local fire cleanup and storage industry by means of force and intimidation, a man who works in the same field on Staten Island said he was shocked by the news in what he described as a “pretty regulated industry.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Three Bayonne men charged in assault that sent victim to hospital: police

Three Bayonne men have been charged with aggravated assault after beating another man Saturday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the area of 22nd Street and Avenue E Saturday on a report of a fight involving multiple people and found a 21-year-old victim on the ground with multiple injuries about his body and head, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Union County, NJ
Trentonian

Prosecutor: Robbinsville cop charged with official misconduct after he ‘abused his position’

ROBBINSVILLE – The township’s 2018 dispatcher of the year used the police department as a sort of warehouse to fund a lucrative fencing scheme, prosecutors said. Longtime communications officer Eric Coran was fired by his department Friday following 21 years on the job after an investigation revealed he fleeced the township out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Prison#Theft#Walmart And Target
Daily Voice

Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95

A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
FORT LEE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily News

Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment

A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say

Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School

Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Husband stabs wife in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

An Essex County man stabbed his wife before stabbing himself in an apparent murder-suicide, officials confirmed Saturday. Frank Forte, 84, and wife Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment Friday morning. Officials said Saturday that the husband stabbed his wife in the stomach and breast before killing...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
MyChesCo

Wanted: Suspect Who Stole Nexium and Omeprazole from Rite Aid

FALLS TWP, PA — Do you know this person? The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect. Authorities state that on Jul 27, 2022, at 4:38 pm, the pictured suspect stole numerous over-the-counter prescriptions, possibly Nexium and Omeprazole, from Rite Aid located on New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy