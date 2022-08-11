Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Adds Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington
Deadline is reporting that Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have signed on to star in Horizon joining previously announced cast members, Kevin Costner and Jamie Campbell Bower. The film, which is being described as a historical epic about the American frontier, is a project close to Costner's heart and will see him not only star but also return to the director’s chair for the first time since 2003. Filming is set to begin later this month.
‘Day Shift’ Ending Explained: Does Jamie Foxx Take Out the San Fernando Valley Vampires?
Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Day Shift. Day Shift, the debut film from J. J. Perry, starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg is now on Netflix, a vampire-fighting action-comedy set in the San Fernando Valley. Foxx plays Bud Jablonski, whose job as a pool cleaner is a front for his real job: vampire hunter. Bud’s ex-wife Jocelyn (Meagan Good) is planning to move away with their child, Paige (Zion Broadnax), if Bud can’t afford the $10,000 it will cost to put Paige in school and to get her braces. With his back against the wall, Bud has a week to hunt enough vampires, and earn enough money through his hunting skills to keep his family together.
Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling
Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming action film inspired by the 1980s classic action series, The Fall Guy, already boasted massive star power with The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role.Now it has been announced that Emily Blunt, who has had a fair share of action-packed roles, including the 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow and the 2015 crime film Sicario, will star alongside Gosling.
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Reveals Episode Titles
Netflix has revealed the titles, cast, writers and directors for all of the episodes of the upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast, writer, and director, all being personally picked by del Toro.
Elvis Presley's 1968 Comeback Special to be Focus of Documentary from Steve Binder
By 1968, Elvis Presley had gone from America's biggest musical act, the man whose swiveling hips set many young girls' hearts aflame, to a has-been with a floundering career. But that all changed when, on December 3, 1968, Elvis performed in a television special that would go on to cement his status as The King. And to celebrate the life of a musician whose life and legend has recently been subject to overwhelming public interest, Steve Binder, the man behind the original special is helping to create a new documentary to be titled Elvis & Steve: The Making of the '68 Comeback Special.
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Wraps Filming, Stars Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez Confirm on TikTok
Prime Video’s upcoming film adaptation, Red, White & Royal Blue which is inspired by the novel of the same title from author, Casey McQuiston has wrapped filming. This comes as exciting news for audiences looking to get a pictorial experience of what was offered in the novel. The announcement along with recently released behind-the-scenes images has audience excitement for the film at an all-time high.
7 Best TV Shows About Stand-Up Comedy, From 'Hacks' to 'Seinfeld'
While it may seem simple to depict stand-up comedy on screen — simply point the camera at the subject telling jokes, and you’re home free — a truly satisfying series about the ins and outs of both live comedy performance and the life of a stand-up is a rare find. Often, the stand-up on screen must be genuinely funny (an audience of people laughing won’t save the scene from that), or, alternatively, both the jokes themselves and the camera must reflect where the character is at during that point in their lives or in their stand-up career. However, there are a few television series that do all of the above, and also manage to make us root for their protagonists the whole way through. From slapstick '90s sitcoms like Seinfeld to more recent, moodier dark comedies like Hacks, the following titles are exceptional in their depiction of stand-up comedy.
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo Del Toro Introduces First-Look Video For His Netflix Series
Guillermo Del Toro fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Aside from his haunting, stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, the acclaimed director and screenwriter is also helming a sinister Netflix series called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series premiere is a little while away – it debuts in late October – but the streamer released today a first-look video with Del Toro himself in order to get us hyped up. The anthology series will tell stories that defy the notions of the horror genre and navigate through the sinister, macabre, gothic, and creepy territory.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Will Release on Netflix During Four-Day Event
Prepare to enter a world that is "beautiful and horrible, at exactly the same time.” Netflix has announced the release dates for Cabinet of Curiosities, the upcoming horror anthology series from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The key word here being "release dates," as the eight-episode series will not be utilizing the familiar binge-style premiere like many other Netflix shows. The series is set to stagger the release across four days, starting on Friday, October 25 and going until Tuesday, October 28.
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
Why You'll Love Kieran Culkin's 'Igby Goes Down' Performance If You Love 'Succession'
Kieran Culkin’s foul-mouthed Roman Roy has become one of the standout characters on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Culkin’s vulgar, erratic performance as the youngest child of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) manages to go viral every week with his meme-worthy expressions and hilarious quips. However, Roman is also taken to task for his ignorance and privilege; whether it's accidentally blowing up a missile or inadvertently sending an intimate photo during a board meeting, Roman is constantly getting embarrassed.
Scream Queen: The 10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror icon and the best survivor girl ever in a horror movie. It also doesn't hurt that her mom (Janet Leigh) starred in Psycho. Psycho could be considered one of the best horror movies ever made. Another movie that is considered one of the best...
From 'Narcos' to 'The Mandalorian', the 9 Best Pedro Pascal Performances
From taking on the role of DEA agent Javier Peña in hit crime drama series Narcos to playing bounty hunter Din Djarin in the first live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian, Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal definitely has had an impressive couple of years, making him one of the most sought-out talents in Hollywood today.
'Jurassic World Dominion' and 'Minions' Push Universal Past $3 Billion at Global Box Office For 2022
In the war to rebound back at the movie theaters since the pandemic hit, Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion dollars at the global box office this year — and its the first studio to do so at all since 2019. Deadline reported the news and it is shocking given the success of films like Top Gun: Maverick (which is a Paramount film) and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel Studios, but with Jurassic World: Dominion reaching $974.5M globally (with a breakdown of $601.4M internationally and $373.1M domestically), the dino-sized threequel certainly helped push Universal over the edge.
How to Watch 'Emily the Criminal': Is the Aubrey Plaza Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
This August, John Patton Ford shares Emily the Criminal, his first full-length feature film that he both wrote and directed. For his theatrical debut, he chose American crime, focusing on one woman whose war with debt and a flawed economic system pushes her to her limits. Emily Benetto (Aubrey Plaza) is a single, young adult woman living in Los Angeles, but not living the dream. The weight of student loan debts makes it impossible for her to accrue wealth, and her minor criminal record certainly doesn't help in finding a high-paying job either. She settles for whatever she can find to pay the bills, but it leaves her feeling dissatisfied.
Jon Batiste Exits as Bandleader On ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Ever since Stephen Colbert took over as host on The Late Show, Jon Batiste has been by his side as the band leader for the house band Stay Human. Now, after seven seasons, it has sadly been announced that Batiste is leaving the show and will be replaced by Louis Cato. Cato joined Stay Human when the band was hired for The Late Show and has been serving as the interim bandleader this summer.
'Halloween Ends': Nick Castle Bids Adieu to Michael Myers for the Last Time
All good things must come to an end, and that’s exactly what the cast of Halloween Ends has been grappling with in recent days. Since John Carpenter’s original horror cult film Halloween hit screens in 1978, actor Nick Castle has worked alongside the director in the capacity of both an actor and co-author in several of the other productions coming from the mind of the legendary filmmaker. Castle was the first to don the emotionless spray-painted and stretched out Captain Kirk mask and portray the slow walking, quick stabbing killer and now, he’s preparing to bow out.
