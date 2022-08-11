Read full article on original website
Related
'Wet inflatables' included during Saturday's Party in the Park
The Great Bend Optimist Club will again be hosting the Kids Fun Zone at Party in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 13. The Fun Zone includes several inflatables that kids will be able to play on all day long with the purchase of an Optimist Kids Zone bracelet. The Kids Zone will be open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the north side of Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
Celebrating Volga German Heritage during Victoria's 2022 Herzogfest
VICTORIA — This Friday and Saturday area residents converged in Victoria to celebrate the Volga German Heritage during the 39th annual Herzogfest. From traditional festivities to concerts, food and fun in the sun, the event drew large crowds for activities like stein hoists and games for young and old.
More history to be revealed of Great Bend’s Broadway homes
Local historian Justin Engleman will host an encore presentation on the historic homes on Great Bend’s Broadway Avenue later this month. Engleman will go through the individual history of various homes on Broadway. Barton County Historical Society Director Richard Lartz said the historical society will also open an exhibit...
World Lion Day keeper chat at Great Bend zoo
Wednesday was World Lion Day. The Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo will conduct a World Lion Day keeper chat on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m. The Great Bend zoo has three lions...Luke, the male and the two sister lions, Sauda and Amana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Painted Parking: GBHS seniors customize stalls ahead of school year
The concrete around Great Bend High School is a little more colorful. This week, GBHS seniors have been busy personalizing "Senior Parking Spots." Elly Somers was part of a group of students who approached the administration last year about implementing the program for the first time at GBHS. "I've always...
🎙County Edition: Commissioner Jon Prescott
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Jon Prescott that aired Aug. 11, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KAKE TV
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
Eagle Radio's car giveaway is tonight in Hoisington
Eagle Radio's "Blazin' Hot Summer Giveaway" concludes Friday, Aug. 12 by giving away a Chevrolet Blazer. Finalists will gather at Ehler Chevrolet in Hoisington at 6 p.m. and the giveaway begins at 7 p.m. where a winner will be randomly chosen. Finalists are encouraged to bring chairs and water.
RELATED PEOPLE
Seth Schartz wins car at 'Blazin' Hot Summer Giveaway'
Eagle Radio’s “Blazin’ Hot Summer Giveaway” lived up to its name Friday evening in Hoisington. The 123 finalists for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer endured a typical August evening and temperatures flirting with the century mark outside of Ehler Chevrolet. Ellinwood’s Seth Schartz had the lucky No. 30 ball for the win.
Dog kennel business in Great Bend residential area receives complaint
A Great Bend couple will go before the Great Bend City Council Monday, Aug. 15 to potentially amend zoning regulations to allow a dog kenneling business in a residential neighborhood. Larry and Jennifer Kurtz live at 5908 Broadway, which is zoned R-1, single-family residential district. Last year, the couple obtained...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Fall 2022 Outlook and Crops
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 9, indicates more sever drought conditions are moving eastward towards our area and there is little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking. The six to ten-day outlook (August 16 to 20) indicates (believe it or not) a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 18 to 24) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and normal precipitation. It would appear the high-pressure ridge id starting to breakdown. Better late than never as this is likely too late to really aid our summer crops much outside of alfalfa.
Business Ownership Basics...seminar coming to Great Bend
Barton Community College is partnering with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Economic Development office, Marketing Maven and the Barton Foundation office to provide a business seminar. These highly-interactive sessions are for those interested in starting their own business and for brand- new business owners (in business less...
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎥 Demolition underway at Wendy's in Great Bend
Demolition was underway Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend. In early June, Wendy's announced the restaurant would be closed for a few months for a remodel.
Curb and gutter repairs on 10th get underway in Great Bend
The curb and gutter repair project on 10th Street in Great Bend gets underway Monday, Aug. 15. Based on their condition, several areas will be improved from Kiowa Road to Harrison Street. Great Bend Public Works Director Jason Cauley said approximately 3,000 linear feet of curb and gutter will be...
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
WTGS
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas man hospitalized after car rolls into milo field
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30a.m. Sunday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 55-year-old Laughn M. Seltmann of La Crosse, was southbound on U.S. 183 six miles southwest of Garfield. The driver failed to stop...
KOERNER: What does a Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent do?
As I’m entering my third week as the Family and Community Wellness (FCW) Agent, the most frequent question I have gotten so far is, “What do you do?” That is a great question! I’m not sure after only three weeks I’m qualified to answer that question but I will do my best.
Condos wins National Murrow Award for coverage of western Kansas
David Condos, a reporter for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service, has won a National Edward R. Murrow Award — one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast journalism — for his coverage of western Kansas, its ongoing problems with water, its history of racism and how meatpacking transformed the region.
Great Bend man dead, 2 hospitalized after UTV strikes a tree
BARTON COUNTY—A Great Bend man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Saturday on the south side of town. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris UTV driven by Bryan A. Kramer, 42, Great Bend, was eastbound in the 3000 Block of Dike Road and struck a tree.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0