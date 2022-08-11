ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

'Wet inflatables' included during Saturday's Party in the Park

The Great Bend Optimist Club will again be hosting the Kids Fun Zone at Party in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 13. The Fun Zone includes several inflatables that kids will be able to play on all day long with the purchase of an Optimist Kids Zone bracelet. The Kids Zone will be open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the north side of Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

More history to be revealed of Great Bend’s Broadway homes

Local historian Justin Engleman will host an encore presentation on the historic homes on Great Bend’s Broadway Avenue later this month. Engleman will go through the individual history of various homes on Broadway. Barton County Historical Society Director Richard Lartz said the historical society will also open an exhibit...
GREAT BEND, KS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Great Bend Post

Painted Parking: GBHS seniors customize stalls ahead of school year

The concrete around Great Bend High School is a little more colorful. This week, GBHS seniors have been busy personalizing "Senior Parking Spots." Elly Somers was part of a group of students who approached the administration last year about implementing the program for the first time at GBHS. "I've always...
KAKE TV

Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Eagle Radio's car giveaway is tonight in Hoisington

Eagle Radio's "Blazin' Hot Summer Giveaway" concludes Friday, Aug. 12 by giving away a Chevrolet Blazer. Finalists will gather at Ehler Chevrolet in Hoisington at 6 p.m. and the giveaway begins at 7 p.m. where a winner will be randomly chosen. Finalists are encouraged to bring chairs and water.
HOISINGTON, KS
Person
Big Show
Great Bend Post

Seth Schartz wins car at 'Blazin' Hot Summer Giveaway'

Eagle Radio’s “Blazin’ Hot Summer Giveaway” lived up to its name Friday evening in Hoisington. The 123 finalists for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer endured a typical August evening and temperatures flirting with the century mark outside of Ehler Chevrolet. Ellinwood’s Seth Schartz had the lucky No. 30 ball for the win.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Fall 2022 Outlook and Crops

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 9, indicates more sever drought conditions are moving eastward towards our area and there is little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking. The six to ten-day outlook (August 16 to 20) indicates (believe it or not) a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 18 to 24) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and normal precipitation. It would appear the high-pressure ridge id starting to breakdown. Better late than never as this is likely too late to really aid our summer crops much outside of alfalfa.
Great Bend Post

Business Ownership Basics...seminar coming to Great Bend

Barton Community College is partnering with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Economic Development office, Marketing Maven and the Barton Foundation office to provide a business seminar. These highly-interactive sessions are for those interested in starting their own business and for brand- new business owners (in business less...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Curb and gutter repairs on 10th get underway in Great Bend

The curb and gutter repair project on 10th Street in Great Bend gets underway Monday, Aug. 15. Based on their condition, several areas will be improved from Kiowa Road to Harrison Street. Great Bend Public Works Director Jason Cauley said approximately 3,000 linear feet of curb and gutter will be...
WIBW

Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
GREAT BEND, KS
WTGS

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

