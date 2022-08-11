Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
Big Cars Return to Illinois State Fair for 89th Time
August 14, 2022 – Auto Racing is the traditional daytime entertainment of the last weekend of the Illinois State Fair, starting with the 89th scheduled appearance of the open-wheel championship machines now known as the Silver Crown Cars of the United States Auto Club. The annual Bettenhausen 100 presented by MiteXstream takes place on Saturday, August 20 on the World’s Fastest One Mile Dirt track in Springfield, Illinois.
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
Off The Beaten Path: Site Names Illinois’ Most Beautiful Backroads
This is something that my late father-in-law Marty knew a lot about. According to my wife and her brothers, their dad knew every single worthwhile backroad in the entire state. He knew them all because it was his life-long habit to avoid paying tolls using whatever legal means necessary. Drive...
newschannel20.com
Slight decrease in Illinois counties rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced a total of 90 counties in Illinois that are rated high or medium. Forty-two counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, while 48 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.
Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?
Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois
We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
wmay.com
Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools
Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
Fairgoers try out bites of copi
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Brian Schoenung, Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Aquatic Nuisance Species Program Manager, greeted fairgoers Friday with a goal – to sell the public that one of Illinois’s notorious invasive species is actually quite delicious. Copi, a group of fish formerly known as Asian carp, is an invasive species harming Illinois’s waterways. […]
Downstate Madison, Illinois fire prompts disaster proclamation | Video
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in downstate Madison earlier this week, sending plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from St. Louis.
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/11/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A federal judge has found the State Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms ignored. IDOC has had more than three years to develop a comprehensive health care plan as outlined in a 2018 consent decree.
Illinois To Make Millions Available To Residents
Illinois had a $1.83 billion relief package go into effect on July 1. The money includes income and property tax rebates. Plus, a temporary cut in several sales taxes. (source)
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Trooper hospitalized after highway crash in Illinois
LEMONT, Ill. (WEHT) — An officer involved crash resulted in two people being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Illinois State Police says one of their troopers was parked with their lights on during a traffic stop around 2:20 p.m. A media release states that a Toyota pickup truck was traveling along I-355 when […]
Illinois is Getting More Than $80M in Federal Funds for State Transportation Projects. Here's Where it Will Go
The Department of Transportation Thursday announced a new round of funding that will be delivered to 166 communities across the country as part of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed in November -- and Illinois is getting a big slice of the pie. “This is a...
Fun Fact: The Oldest Highway In America Runs Through Illinois
Looking at the current condition of many Illinois roads and highways, it might seem like any of them could qualify as being the oldest highway in America, but giant potholes and cracks don't always mean the road is old, as all Illinois residents know. When I asked around here if...
Central Illinois Proud
STUDY: This is when Illinois workers experienced peak burnout
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — One study reveals burnout may have already peaked in Illinois. According to a new study from MyBioSource.com, the average Illinoisan experienced burnout just 176 days into the year, on June 27, 2022. That number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country. The survey...
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?
The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police
State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
KSDK
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
Days after the Interco fire in the Metro East, the company lawyers up. There has been an investigation opened as well.
