Chicago, IL

Here’s how much the Cubs are paying Jason Heyward to buzz off

The Chicago Cubs are ready to move on from veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, and they’ll be paying him a crazy amount of money to not play. The Chicago Cubs are in the seventh year of veteran outfielder Jason Heyward’s eight-year contract, but they’re ready to move on. They’re likely going to pay out the remaining $22 million of his contract unless there’s a buyout.
The Moonshot: 3 weird predictions for the final quarter of the MLB season

Well, we believe in exit velocity, bat flips, launch angles, stealing home, the hanging curveball, Big League Chew, sausage races, and that unwritten rules of any kind are self-indulgent, overrated crap. We believe Greg Maddux was an actual wizard. We believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment protecting minor league baseball and that pitch framing is both an art and a science. We believe in the sweet spot, making WARP not war, letting your closer chase a two-inning save, and we believe love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.
MLB Power Rankings: Mets keep on rolling, Twins looking limp

Suspensions, hot streaks, and broken cold snaps all have an effect on this week’s MLB Power Rankings. The last few weeks have had some unexpected surprises in the MLB standings. Several teams are soaring high. Others are sinking into a pit of despair. The MLB Power Rankings are changing weekly.
Matt Carpenter’s Cardinals career doesn’t have to be over

Matt Carpenter has plenty of history with the St. Louis Cardinals. Could he return to the team in 2023 after reviving his career with the New York Yankees?. Selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 13th round of the 2009 MLB draft, the Cardinals were the only franchise that Carpenter knew through the first 11 seasons of his big league career. However, after a three-year span between 2019 and 2021 where Carpenter slashed just .203/.325/.346 in 910 plate appearances, Carpenter and the Cardinals parted ways as he chose free agency before the 2022 campaign.
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
