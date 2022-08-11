Read full article on original website
Wilma Ezell
4d ago
Omg, poor horse... what a horrible owner! I hope & pray that they take the poor horse away from him! They need to stop this barbaric tourist attraction! 😠👿🤬
Reply
99
Jelly Bean
4d ago
It's quite alarming to look at his body, he's underweight, his ribs are visible, he looks malnourished and adding to all that, the hot weather. No wonder he collapsed. Poor thing, I hope he'll be taken away for a better life.
Reply(5)
73
CA Hyde
4d ago
Stop the demand, will end supply.People need to STOP taking carriage rides, if no one pays for them, they will go away!What is the attraction anyway?
Reply(1)
60
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4-year-old dies after flying off allegedly stolen motor scooter driven by father in New York City
A 4-year-old boy was killed when he flew off an allegedly stolen motorized scooter that his father crashed into a car in New York City on Sunday, police said. The father, Mario Rosario Sr., 24, was riding the two-wheeled scooter with his son in the Bronx when they struck a 2022 Toyota, New York police said.
A spate of horrific attacks in New York has people fearful of returning to work
Companies in New York City face another setback as they push workers to come back to work: Employees are saying they don't feel safe in the city anymore.
New York City Carriage Horse Collapses as Driver Screams and Whips It
On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a carriage horse collapsed in New York City due to extreme heat. Its driver reportedly screamed at and whipped it before NYPD arrived. Ryder the horse collapsed in the middle of a busy road in Manhattan around 5PM ET Wednesday. NYPD Mounted Officers responded to the incident.
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Videos showing a horse collapsed in the middle of the street during rush hour and police watering down the fallen horse had animal rights groups protesting outside of City Hall on Thursday. The Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse carriages in New York City. "Yet another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found decomposing in NYC apartment surrounded by containers labeled ‘biohazard’
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after making a disturbing discovery inside a Brooklyn apartment. Officers with the New York City Police Department were performing a wellness check at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon and saw the body of a 75-year-old man sitting in a chair once they got inside, WNBC reported.
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
Brooklyn apartment building gutted by fire, 4 people hospitalized
NEW YORK -- An apartment building was gutted by a fire Friday in Brooklyn. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the building on Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg as FDNY crews arrived at around 7:15 a.m. Investigators said the fire was on the second floor, extended to the third floor and spread to a building next door. It was under control by 9 a.m. and all tenants were able to escape, fire officials said. "At least everybody got out, you know. Material things, you can always find a way to get it back. But I'm glad everybody is safe," said Mike Madera, a tenant. "I live on the first floor. We woke up to glass breaking, and, oh man, it's a fog right now. But a fireman in our house was telling us we had to get out," another tenant said. Three firefighters and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building
NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The secret cave in the middle of New York City's Central Park
A 1905 picture of New York City's Central Park - the RambleCredit: PPOC, Library of Congress; Public Domain Image. There is a secret cave hidden in New York City's Central Park that not many people may know about.
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
Man lying on Coney Island Beach run over and killed by New York City parks department vehicle
A man was killed early Monday morning after he was run over by a New York City Parks Department vehicle while lying on a beach. The New York City Police Department said the parks vehicle was exiting the Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn just before 3 a.m. when the 47-year-old man was run over.
Comments / 135