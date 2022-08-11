After nearly two decades, federal inmates awaiting trial or sentencing are once again slated to be housed at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility. County commissioners on Tuesday approved the agreement that will allow up to 40 beds for federal inmates, 25 men and 15 women, at the jail in Union. The U.S. Marshals Service will pay the county $80 per inmate, per day.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO