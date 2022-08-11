Read full article on original website
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibitsCJ CoombsHermann, MO
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Washington Missourian
Washington grad Lawyer makes Mizzou cheer squad
Washington Class of 2022 senior Mackenzie Lawyer had plenty of reasons to be excited on Prom night. In addition to all the pomp and circumstance of the preeminent high school social event of the year, Lawyer found out she had made the cheerleading squad at the University of Missouri.
Washington Missourian
Union teams hit ground running in first week of fall sports practices
Through one week of practices, the Union High School fall sports teams are ready to transition into another preparation phase. Teams which needed to make cuts have done so, and now are working to prepare for preseason jamborees and the opening games.
Washington Missourian
Fenton’s Hicks sweeps Fair top motocross races
With 18 races, motocross capped the Washington Town & Country Fair motorsports events Sunday. The biggest of the races were the 250cc A and Open A races, which each paid the winner $1,400.
Washington Missourian
Union approves three ARPA projects
The Union Board of Aldermen approved three projects using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at its Monday meeting. The projects, which will take nearly $250,000 in new stimulus funds, were recommended by the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee on Aug. 1.
Washington Missourian
Democracy requires participation
Just shy of 27 percent of registered Franklin County voters cast ballots in last week’s primary election. Historically speaking, despite the low number, it was not a bad turnout for an off-year presidential primary election. Several hotly contested races on the Republican ballot likely spurred voters to the polls locally. The absence of spirited races in past primary elections contributed to even lower turnout than this cycle.
Washington Missourian
Jail to house federal inmates
After nearly two decades, federal inmates awaiting trial or sentencing are once again slated to be housed at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility. County commissioners on Tuesday approved the agreement that will allow up to 40 beds for federal inmates, 25 men and 15 women, at the jail in Union. The U.S. Marshals Service will pay the county $80 per inmate, per day.
Washington Missourian
Two killed, one injured in rollover crash near Luebbering
Two people were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Luebbering in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill, was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound on Route FF north of the intersection with Huff Road in rural Franklin County. In the vehicle with Clark were two passengers, Austin Clark, 28, of Union, and Morgan Herrington, 20, of Lonedell.
