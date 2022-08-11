ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Washington grad Lawyer makes Mizzou cheer squad

Washington Class of 2022 senior Mackenzie Lawyer had plenty of reasons to be excited on Prom night. In addition to all the pomp and circumstance of the preeminent high school social event of the year, Lawyer found out she had made the cheerleading squad at the University of Missouri.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union approves three ARPA projects

The Union Board of Aldermen approved three projects using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at its Monday meeting. The projects, which will take nearly $250,000 in new stimulus funds, were recommended by the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee on Aug. 1.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Democracy requires participation

Just shy of 27 percent of registered Franklin County voters cast ballots in last week’s primary election. Historically speaking, despite the low number, it was not a bad turnout for an off-year presidential primary election. Several hotly contested races on the Republican ballot likely spurred voters to the polls locally. The absence of spirited races in past primary elections contributed to even lower turnout than this cycle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Jail to house federal inmates

After nearly two decades, federal inmates awaiting trial or sentencing are once again slated to be housed at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility. County commissioners on Tuesday approved the agreement that will allow up to 40 beds for federal inmates, 25 men and 15 women, at the jail in Union. The U.S. Marshals Service will pay the county $80 per inmate, per day.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Two killed, one injured in rollover crash near Luebbering

Two people were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Luebbering in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill, was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound on Route FF north of the intersection with Huff Road in rural Franklin County. In the vehicle with Clark were two passengers, Austin Clark, 28, of Union, and Morgan Herrington, 20, of Lonedell.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

