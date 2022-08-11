ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wymt.com

First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years of planning and dedication, Bell County High School had its inaugural hall of fame class induction on Saturday. Among the 21 first-time inductees were former Bell County and Kentucky women’s basketball player Maci Morris and current Bobcat head football coach Dudley Hilton.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
CORBIN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander

Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
HARLAN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed

“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Notable traffic pattern change taking place in Somerset

If driving in neighboring Pulaski County later this week, you will see significant traffic pattern changes taking place Wednesday, August 17th, at the intersection of KY 461 and KY 80 as part of the KY 461 improvement project. This project includes the replacing of the intersection at KY 80, according to the District 8 transportation cabinet office in Somerset.
SOMERSET, KY
clayconews.com

Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Burnside man arrested locally by KSP

A Burnside man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police on Sunday. Richard Brandon Cade, age 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended license. Cade was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at around 4:30 p.m....
BURNSIDE, KY
wymt.com

Perry County flooding victims identified

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
middlesboronews.com

Michigan company coming to Bell County

A Michigan company that processes steel for use by the U.S. military will soon be coming to Bell County. Headquartered in Washington, Michigan, Flash Steelworks will take over the old tannery site in a project that has been six years in the making, said Judge Executive Albey Brock. “The tannery...
BELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

RCSO arrests Lincoln Co. man on numerous charges

A Stanford man was arrested Saturday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on a host of charges that included drugs, wanton endangerment, and traffic violations, according to jail records. Anthony Drury, age 38, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the RCSO and charges with fleeing or evading...
STANFORD, KY

