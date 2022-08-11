Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years of planning and dedication, Bell County High School had its inaugural hall of fame class induction on Saturday. Among the 21 first-time inductees were former Bell County and Kentucky women’s basketball player Maci Morris and current Bobcat head football coach Dudley Hilton.
clayconews.com
Somerset, Kentucky Man accused of Threat to execute Shooting on a School Campus
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (August 14, 20220 - The Williamsburg Police Department in Whitley County is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:12 P.M., the Williamsburg Police Department received a request for assistance from the University of Cumberland's about a threat that was made toward the school. The on...
wymt.com
NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
MAJOR HIGHWAY OPEN IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY AFTER COMPLETION OF BRIDGE PROJECT
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - We here at ClayCoNews are happy to inform our local viewers that a major highway in Clay County is once again open to traffic. With the construction taking place on the Hal Rogers Parkway between Manchester and London travelers will surely appreciate the reopening of this alternate route.
harlanenterprise.net
Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander
Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
WKYT 27
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH has been raising money and collecting donations for employees and other flood survivors in eastern Kentucky. One employee there worked through the night to get her family to safety. Lee Ann McIntyre lives in Perry County, and lost her family home and their cars...
spectrumnews1.com
Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed
“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
lakercountry.com
Notable traffic pattern change taking place in Somerset
If driving in neighboring Pulaski County later this week, you will see significant traffic pattern changes taking place Wednesday, August 17th, at the intersection of KY 461 and KY 80 as part of the KY 461 improvement project. This project includes the replacing of the intersection at KY 80, according to the District 8 transportation cabinet office in Somerset.
clayconews.com
Pursuit Arrest after Complaint Investigation of Subject with Mask driving Lawnmower on wrong side of Highway 472 in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (August 14, 2022) - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 12:15 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard and Deputy Jared Smith arrested Donny Byrd, 33 of Woodbine Drive. The arrest occurred when...
Kentucky State Police investigates murder-suicide in Harlan County
The Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation in Harlan County regarding an apparent murder-suicide.
clayconews.com
Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
lakercountry.com
Burnside man arrested locally by KSP
A Burnside man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police on Sunday. Richard Brandon Cade, age 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended license. Cade was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at around 4:30 p.m....
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
wymt.com
Perry County flooding victims identified
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
middlesboronews.com
Michigan company coming to Bell County
A Michigan company that processes steel for use by the U.S. military will soon be coming to Bell County. Headquartered in Washington, Michigan, Flash Steelworks will take over the old tannery site in a project that has been six years in the making, said Judge Executive Albey Brock. “The tannery...
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
lakercountry.com
RCSO arrests Lincoln Co. man on numerous charges
A Stanford man was arrested Saturday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on a host of charges that included drugs, wanton endangerment, and traffic violations, according to jail records. Anthony Drury, age 38, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the RCSO and charges with fleeing or evading...
Comments / 0