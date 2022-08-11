ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

Madison Drug Treatment Court coordinator: 'It fosters recovery and saves lives'

By Johnny Casey, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YY7dc_0hDjlbX600

MARSHALL - In its July meeting, the county commission heard from numerous residents' who adamantly opposed new drug treatment facilities being in Madison County, despite no such plans for any proposed new facilities.

On Aug. 9, the Madison County Board of Commissioners met with Theresa Banks, Madison and Yancey Counties' Drug Treatment coordinator about the program's status.

Banks said her purpose in presenting to the board was to inform the board about drug court because there have been so many questions among residents about the opioid settlement funding coming in to the county.

"Some people may ask, 'Why treatment court?,'" Banks said. "It's very clear: It fosters recovery and saves lives. As you all know, there is an epidemic. Fentanyl, we've got overdoses every day, and it just keeps getting worse. Almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, but only 10% actually get those addressed and receive treatment."

According to Banks, treatment courts are the most successful intervention for assisting people with substance use and mental health disorders to exit the justice system and into lives of recovery and stability.

The Drug Treatment Court Program is a supervised, post-sentence treatment program for nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction that helps them establish and maintain a sober and productive life.

Madison DTC participants move through four phases, lasting a minimum total of one year, before completing and graduating from the program. These four phases require regular meetings with their case manager, probation officer, and treatment group; attendance at biweekly court sessions; engagement with community supports; and random drug screening. Participants have access to services such as inpatient/outpatient behavioral health treatment, medical services, 12 step programs, GED and continuing education services, employment referral assistance, and community services referral assistance.

Banks said the program utilizes a patient-centered approach and values transparency and accountability among its participants.

"We take a team approach," Banks said. "Treatment plans are case to case basis. We focus on honesty. If you've used, or if there's been a stressor in your lives this past week, tell us. We want attendance, and we want you to be on time. We expect you to go to treatment, and we focus on clean time. In order to level up to the next level, you must have 45 days of consecutive clean time in Level One."

Madison DTC partners with RHA Health Services, an organization specializing in substance use services, as well as behavioral and mental health services.

"These folks could spend up to 20 hours per week with these activities at the first level," Banks said. "With regular meetings with their case manager, their probation officer and treatment groups. At Level One with RHA alone, they spend three hours a day for three days a week. It's very difficult to work and receive treatment in Level One.

"We have biweekly court, and we also ask them to attend three hours a week of an AA or NA meeting. That's documented, then they bring that to court. Of course, there's also random drug screening."

To be eligible, potential participants must be a Madison resident, be alcohol or drug-dependent, be charged with a felony offense and not be convicted of a violent offense.

"They also must be willing to participate," Banks said. "As the days progress ... they're more willing to participate and they buy in to the program."

Drug Treatment Court is conducted by Mediation & Restorative Justice, a Boone-based nonprofit organization founded in 1993 serving 11 Western North Carolina counties.

The program's mission statement is to reduce substance abuse related deaths and crimes by identifying users, providing effective treatment, and monitoring compliance, according to its website.

DTC is available in every county in the 24th Judicial District: Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey Counties.

Madison County approved the joint Drug Treatment Court program in September 2018, along with Mitchell and Yancey Counties.

Number of participants

According to Banks, from 2021-22, DTC served 16 individuals. Since the program's start in 2018, there have been 50 participants, while 10 participants have graduated from the program.

"That sounds like a very low number, but when you look at other programs, it's very comparable," Banks said. "As a matter of fact, we have more graduates in our counties than the other counties in our district do."

Banks said the program team celebrates graduates in the court room with cake.

"They want to reflect on their accomplishments," the program coordinator said. "They've come a long way. They've made such progress in a year's time. We never want them to forget where they were - because you can't forget, you want to build on that - but you also want to remember how far you've come. You want to look at their recovery journey, goals and plans for the future, and sitting down and looking at preventing a relapse."

Board input

Board attorney Donny Laws encouraged the board members and residents to attend a graduation celebration and called it an "amazing thing to see in the courtroom."

"These are folks that just as soon could be your friend or could be your relative. These are from Madison County who are drug addicts," Donny Laws. "They get into the program because they've usually committed a crime to feed their addiction. They're not hardened criminals. They're addicts. They are treated through drug court, and the benefit they get is to get their charges dismissed if they complete this program. I couldn't do this, and probably 99% of you all couldn't. You've got (24th Judicial District Court) Judge (Ted) McEntire, who is tough as nails. You don't get a little piece of paper for going to community service. It's 18 months to 24 months to complete this program."

Laws said he was moved to tears after attending his first DTC graduation ceremony.

"(The graduate) had two little kids and his wife there and his family with him. He got a job. He went to church. He rented a home. His little kids were dressed up there. The amazing thing is you could look at your county commissioners and say, 'We put $30,000 into that program, and it's better than sending anybody off to one of these spas to go to drug treatment because it happened in your county. This is the kind of program that you are proud of to be in Madison County, because it helps your folks."

Commissioner Matt Wechtel said he hopes to see the program continued and possibly expanded with the opioid settlement funding.

"I went to the very first graduation that we had, and to see those folks and hear the stories of where they started, where they came from, what hell they went through before they got there, it was a very touching event," Wechtel said. "I look forward to seeing many more of them."

Another DTC participant is scheduled to graduate Sept. 20, Banks said.

Commissioner Craig Goforth said he was impressed by treatment courts' efficacy in reintegrating recovering addicts into society.

"It works. This is not day care," Goforth said. "This is a program that has a good, successful track record. We don't have another program that has that type of a track record."

Commissioner Michael Garrison served on the first Drug Treatment Court in Madison County.

"Judge McEntire loves the people that walk in on that drug court," Garrison said. "You will not have a better person to love them, nurture them, admonish them. He does it all. He's a perfect judge for Madison County to have sitting on that drug court."

Garrison also advocated for exploring the potential for providing treatment options tailored to the county's veterans.

"I'd like to see us look at how this opioid money and the Drug Treatment Court can be specifically tailored and designed for programs and benefits ... for our veterans who are struggling with substance abuse issues," Garrison said. "I think this is a prime opportunity to do this as well."

Banks said the treatment court "is a big deal," and she hopes the program can "make a difference in people's lives."

In other news

On the county's 2030 Comprehensive Plan website, the third objective of the plan's Land Use goals is to "Protect and enhance the quality of Madison County's built environment and man-made resources."

The first strategy in that objective is to "Identify eyesores and nuisances, eliminate them and prevent them in the future."

The "eyesores" refer to the abandoned housing foundations that appear mostly in the county's more rural areas.

During public comment, a number of residents, including Todd McCormick, disputed the definition of an "eyesore," as some may view these "eyesore" buildings as charming and historically significant.

"I just wanted to remind you that according to the U.S. Constitution, we the people are first," McCormick said. "We the people tell the government what to do. You've got your own property, you've got things going on in your property. Some people may consider it an eyesore, but it may be your livelihood. So, I don't think the government should be able to tell those individuals what they can do on their own property."

Jay Silver agreed with McCormick, citing Madison's longstanding zoning policies, including its first Land Use Ordinance it adopted in 1974 - one of the first counties in the state to adopt a Land Use Ordinance and zoning map, according to county land use attorney John Noor.

Silver said his possessions may not be viewed by others as meaningful, but they hold sentimental value to him.

"I've got junk, as some call it, but it's not junk to me," Silver said. "(Interim County Manager) Norris (Gentry's) daddy had junk, and it wasn't junk to him. We all have some kind of junk that's junk to somebody else, but it's not to us. It's our livelihoods. It's what we've done for years. I go back generations in this county. We don't like to be told what we can do on our property."

Comments / 0

Related
theonefeather.com

Cherokee Police Commission discusses drugs, self-governance issues

The Cherokee Police Commission discussed several issues during their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11 including drug activity on the Qualla Boundary as well as self-governance for law enforcement of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). “We’ve got to figure out what’s best for the community,” said Tunney...
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, NC
Madison County, NC
Government
City
Madison, NC
wpde.com

'He was killed': Rally planned to honor K-9 officer whose death remains mystery

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A peaceful rally has been planned for Monday, Aug. 15 in Haywood County on behalf of a deceased K-9 officer whose death still remains a mystery. In 2018, News 13 first told the story about Kanon, a K-9 officer gifted to Bryson City Police Department by Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization with the mission to give "misunderstood" dogs a second chance by repurposing, retraining and relocating them to positively impact communities.
BRYSON CITY, NC
asheville.com

Novant Offer for Mission Health Matched HCA Bid, Former Top Executive Says

Written by Peter Lewis, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
FRANKLIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Court#Drug Treatment#The County Commission#Americans#Dtc
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
theonefeather.com

Planning updates for 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair

The planning of this year’s Cherokee Indian Fair, the largest annual event for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), scheduled for Oct. 4-8, was delayed at first but is now moving forward. With the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds being deemed unsafe due to structural damage to the support beams for the amphitheater, Fair organizers had to find another spot and have decided that the majority of events will be held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Convention Center.
CHEROKEE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Crash causes delays in McDowell County

MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

JCPD: One arrested after domestic assault with metal rod

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested Friday after officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic assault. According to police, Donna Wilcox, from Johnson City was arrested after a report says Wilcox assaulted a victim with a metal rod. Video evidence was able to corroborate the victim’s account of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSPA 7News

Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WJHL

CCSO: Suspect identified after reports of man photographing children

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL ) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has issued arrest warrants for a suspect after investigating reports of a man photographing children. According to the CCSO, the suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name. On July 8, the CCSO […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Arrest Burke County Man For Breaking And Entering, Larceny

BURKE CO., N.C. — A 38-year-old Morganton man is under arrest for breaking into a home on Wednesday and stealing several items, deputies say. On August 10th, deputies responded to Mount Olive Church Road in Morganton in reference to a breaking and entering and larceny that just occurred. A...
MORGANTON, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

The Terrible Hotel Death In Maggie Valley, North Carolina (A Story Of Our Social Media Age) – Mike Swanson

Back in February, 2022, a sad death happened in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. A lady was found deceased in a hotel by a her husband. The couple actually owned the hotel and her death was celebrated by some on Facebook when they found out about it. The couple had an uneasy relationship with many in the community. It’s a story of our social media age and I talk about it in this video.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy