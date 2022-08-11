ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy’s worker knocks out elderly customer with sucker punch: video

By Lee Brown
 3 days ago

Shocking surveillance video caught the moment an employee at an Arizona Wendy’s sucker punched an elderly customer, knocking him unconscious and leaving him fighting for life.

The clip, obtained this week by 3TV/CBS 5 , shows the employee initially bringing three drinks up to the counter to the hunched-over customer, who starts pointing at them as police say he “complained” about the order.

The elderly customer, who has not been identified, then licks one of the drinks and seems completely unaware that the staffer is slowly walking from behind the counter.

The worker, identified by cops as Antoine Kendrick , 35, then walks up to his side — loading up to deliver a powerful right haymaker to the side of the still-oblivious customer’s head.

The Wendy’s worker, identified as Antoine Kendrick, 35, was seen winding up for a big right hook while the elderly customer appeared unaware he was there.
The 67-year-old customer was knocked unconscious and left in critical condition by what another customer called “a Mike Tyson hit.”

“The customer fell to the floor, striking his head, and lost consciousness,” Prescott Valley police said on July 28, when Kendrick was arrested.

The toppled customer was airlifted to a local hospital, and was still listed in critical condition, 3TV/CBS 5 said Monday.

Rather than help, Kendrick casually grabbed his belongings and strolled out of the store, the footage shows.

Antoine Kendrick has been booked on one count of aggravated assault, police said.
Prescott Valley Police

Police did not detail what was said during the disagreement before the punch, and the surveillance video had no sound. Customers insisted that nothing could have justified such a brutal blow to an elderly customer.

“Oh, wow that was a pretty hard hit — that was a Mike Tyson hit,” one customer said.

“The customer didn’t touch him, so he had no right to touch the customer, period, end of story. I just think that’s horrible and wish it didn’t happen. It puts a bad light on our entire society.”

Kendrick has been booked on one count of aggravated assault, police said at the time. Wendy’s has yet to comment, the local station said, and reps for the fast food chain did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment Thursday.

Comments / 224

gravelord nito
3d ago

Seriously... do you feel like a big man now? Punches a 67 y/o person when you're half his age.... hopefully you time in jail will mellow you out

Reply(5)
105
YesChef
3d ago

Is it just me or is there a specific demographic that has zero self control and anger issues but somehow we have to pretend that they are the victims?

Reply(8)
85
TruthTeller
3d ago

Why isn't this being classified as a Hate Crime? Now if the races were reversed the liberal media would have been all over the race factor. But since the victim is white race does not fit their narrative.

Reply(10)
66
