Cell Phones

9to5Mac

Power outage in China could affect iPad production amid its worst heatwave

IPad production could be affected by China’s worst heatwave in 60 years. According to Reuters, producers of lithium and other metals “shut plants or curbed output in the country’s southwestern Sichuan province after it rationed industrial electricity consumption” due to the heatwave. The reports also says...
9to5Mac

The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
9to5Mac

Report: Apple wants to triple its revenue from ads business, likely expanding Search Ads to Maps app

There are more signs that Apple is aggressively expanding its ad business. In today’s edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple VP Advertising Platforms Todd Teresi aims to bring annual revenue into the ‘double digits’, up from about $4 billion-per-year today. That means (at least) a tripling of its current ad business is in sight.
9to5Mac

‘Today At Apple’ launches group sessions in retail stores, here’s how they work

Five years ago, Apple started its Today at Apple initiative by combining workshops and creative performances in its retail stores. After the program moved online during the pandemic, the company brought back the initiative to its retail stores and now it’s announcing a new way to take advantage of it with workshops with private group sessions.
9to5Mac

10th generation iPad: Here’s everything we know so far

Apple is rumored to be preparing to introduce a new generation of its entry-level iPad, also referred to as the 10th-generation iPad, later this year. As the fall approaches, we’ve been hearing more about this new iPad model, which is expected to bring better hardware and a new design. Read on as we detail everything we know about the new entry-level iPad.
9to5Mac

Canva Whiteboards takes on iPadOS 16 Freeform feature before its release

Today Canva is releasing Whiteboards, a new way for people to collaborate together. Whether you’re workshopping projects or brainstorming, Canva Whiteboards plans to make it easy to collaborate with your team whether you’re on the Mac, iPhone, or iPad. Canva Whiteboards works similarly to what Apple has in...
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Apple brings scheduled email sending to macOS and iOS, but with a small caveat that will appease some security professionals

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch heart attack detection shown to work – but many barriers to real-life use

A medical review has shown that Apple Watch heart attack detection is technically feasible using nothing more than the ECG sensors built into current models. While Apple’s recommended method of taking an ECG reading results in a 1-lead reading, it is possible to apply a different method to obtain a 9-lead read. There are, however, important provisos to this health news …
9to5Mac

VogDUO introduces 100W GaN Charger and 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger to elevate your charging experience

VogDUO introduces two new chargers to revolutionize your experience with Apple devices. With a sleek design and color scheme, both the VogDUO 100W GaN wall charger and 3-in-1 wireless charger give your setup a professional look. In addition, VogDUO’s genuine leather and craftsmanship create premium all-black accessories for Apple users to further complete their style. You can get $15 off both products for a limited time with code 9to5mac15.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch saved his life, says diabetic CNET videographer

CNET senior video producer and diabetic Justin Eastzer says that a combination of a continuous glucose monitor (GCM) and his Apple Watch saved his life. The CGM detected dangerously low blood sugar, and his Apple Watch woke him with an alert, just in time …. Apple Watch saved life of...
