SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Wells Fargo announced today the issuance of its second Inclusive Communities and Climate Bond, a $2 billion bond that will finance projects and programs supporting housing affordability, economic opportunity, renewable energy, and clean transportation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005455/en/ View of city skyline and tree lined streets. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

ECONOMY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO