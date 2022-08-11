Read full article on original website
God Of War Ragnarok - Myths of Midgard Trailer
Join star Felicia Day and Mimir as they give a recap of Kratos and Atreus' journey in 2018's game, God of War. Check out the trailer and catch up ahead of God of War Ragnarök's launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.
Pac-Man World Re-Pac - Graphics Comparison: Areas 3 and 4 Trailer
Get a look at how Pac-Man World Re-Pac compares to the original game, and take a peek at the third and fourth areas, including a boss battle, in this latest trailer for the upcoming remastered version of the game. Pac-Man World Re-Pac launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on August 26, 2022.
Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits to get a peek at the upcoming game's story mode, minigames, and more. Explore an aquarium-themed amusement park when Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits launches on Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022.
World Bosses
This is IGN's page that details everything about Genshin Impact's world bosses. This includes the full guide for each boss fight present in Genshin Impact as well as the rewards that you might potentially get after defeating them. World Bosses. World Bosses in Genshin Impact are bosses that are scattered...
Everything Announced at the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase
THQ Nordic presented a new digital showcase today full of new trailers and some surprise announcements. Alongside a new Alone in the Dark, THQ announced several new games across different genres including racing, RTS, and more. Check out everything announced during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase below. New Alone in...
Pebberley Ruins
Pebberley Ruins is the eighth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a campus that's based around Archaeology. With plenty of ancient ruins about the area, you're surely set to excavate some valuable treasures of the past, right? This Pebberley Ruins walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer
Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
Flux Walkthrough
Citizen Sleeper's First DLC, Flux will see you aiding a group of refugees as they head towards Erlin's Eye. Flux will start automatically when you reach the Greenway. Pay the 150 cryo toll and cross the Founder's Gap, and you will run directly into its main characters, Eshe and Peake. They'll explain that the other refugees have been quarantined in ships outside of the eye, running dangerously low on supplies. You can find them again in the Wastes, further beyond the Greenway, provided you bring them mushrooms. This means you'll have to complete a sizable portion of the Emphis Questline to get started, so now is a good time to finish it if you haven't. Two Girolle Caps will suffice as a peace offering and continue the story.
MultiVersus Season 1 Patch Notes
MultiVersus, like many other multiplayer-focused live-service titles, will have Seasons that periodically introduce new content and characters, ways to play, and new cool things to unlock. All announced by game director Tony Huynh at EVO 2022, Multiversus Season 1 is shaping up to be an exciting start for the community.
Fluffborough
Fluffborough is the sixth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Fluffborough is all about that underdog story and will see you starting from scratch as you attempt to build one of the finest Cheeseball teams in the county. This Fluffborough walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
Gargoyle's Black Axe
"Bronze greataxe wielded by Valiant Gargoyle, mended with blackened corpse wax. Deals holy damage. Such is the mark of those who serve Maliketh, the Black Blade." The Gargoyle's Black Axe Default Weapon Skill is War Cry: Give a war cry to rally the spirit and increase attack power. While active, strong attacks change to charging attacks.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Insomniac May Have Scrapped a Multiplayer Mode
Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games appeared to once have plans to include a multiplayer mode within the hit 2018 game. As reported by PC Gamer, Twitter user @dniwetamp found various mentions of multiplayer within the files of Spider-Man's recent PC remaster, though it's unclear at what stage of development this mode was it.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 12-16
The creature spawned from a pile of rotting caviar, Xur, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of...
Anchordeep Boss - Kallamar
Kallamar is the third Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Anchordeep area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Kallamar, detail each of its attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking it down.
Onyx Lord's Greatsword
Greatsword forged from golden-hued meteoric ore. The blade conceals gravity-manipulating magic. A weapon unique to the Onyx Lords, a race of ancients with skin of stone who were said to have risen to life when a meteor struck long ago. The Onyx Lord's Greatsword Default Weapon Skill is Onyx Lord's...
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. How realistic are the LOTR fights? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at these Lord of the Rings battles and break down these sword fights as he shares his Fellowship of the Ring reaction! Matt shares his sword-fighting expert opinion on how realistic Aragorn and his fighting style is, Legolas and his love for using arrows to stab, and so much more.
How to Watch the Better Call Saul Season 6 Finale: Release Date and Streaming
The Breaking Bad spin-off series, Better Call Saul, is coming to an end on August 15. Season 6 will be the final season of the show, and the finale is ramping up to be a great one. Unfortunately, unlike many other popular TV series, Better Call Saul premieres on cable TV.
Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0
Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0 brings the lucrative treasure hunt back for Sumeru! This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Lost Riches 3.0, including how to start it and how to get the green Seelie pet. The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream briefly introduced Lost Riches, but...
Celebrant's Sickle
"Sickle decorated with flowers and many-coloured fabrics. Ceremonial tool used by dancers during the festivities of Dominula. Its attacks can slip through an enemy's guard. Crafted from human bone. Grants trace amounts of runes on landing attacks." The Celebrant's Sickle Default Weapon Skill is Quickstep: Skill prized by the crafty...
Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters
Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
