Video Games

IGN

God Of War Ragnarok - Myths of Midgard Trailer

Join star Felicia Day and Mimir as they give a recap of Kratos and Atreus' journey in 2018's game, God of War. Check out the trailer and catch up ahead of God of War Ragnarök's launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pac-Man World Re-Pac - Graphics Comparison: Areas 3 and 4 Trailer

Get a look at how Pac-Man World Re-Pac compares to the original game, and take a peek at the third and fourth areas, including a boss battle, in this latest trailer for the upcoming remastered version of the game. Pac-Man World Re-Pac launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on August 26, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits - Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits to get a peek at the upcoming game's story mode, minigames, and more. Explore an aquarium-themed amusement park when Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits launches on Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

World Bosses

This is IGN's page that details everything about Genshin Impact's world bosses. This includes the full guide for each boss fight present in Genshin Impact as well as the rewards that you might potentially get after defeating them. World Bosses. World Bosses in Genshin Impact are bosses that are scattered...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Everything Announced at the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase

THQ Nordic presented a new digital showcase today full of new trailers and some surprise announcements. Alongside a new Alone in the Dark, THQ announced several new games across different genres including racing, RTS, and more. Check out everything announced during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase below. New Alone in...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pebberley Ruins

Pebberley Ruins is the eighth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a campus that's based around Archaeology. With plenty of ancient ruins about the area, you're surely set to excavate some valuable treasures of the past, right? This Pebberley Ruins walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
SCIENCE
IGN

Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer

Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IGN

Flux Walkthrough

Citizen Sleeper's First DLC, Flux will see you aiding a group of refugees as they head towards Erlin's Eye. Flux will start automatically when you reach the Greenway. Pay the 150 cryo toll and cross the Founder's Gap, and you will run directly into its main characters, Eshe and Peake. They'll explain that the other refugees have been quarantined in ships outside of the eye, running dangerously low on supplies. You can find them again in the Wastes, further beyond the Greenway, provided you bring them mushrooms. This means you'll have to complete a sizable portion of the Emphis Questline to get started, so now is a good time to finish it if you haven't. Two Girolle Caps will suffice as a peace offering and continue the story.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

MultiVersus Season 1 Patch Notes

MultiVersus, like many other multiplayer-focused live-service titles, will have Seasons that periodically introduce new content and characters, ways to play, and new cool things to unlock. All announced by game director Tony Huynh at EVO 2022, Multiversus Season 1 is shaping up to be an exciting start for the community.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fluffborough

Fluffborough is the sixth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Fluffborough is all about that underdog story and will see you starting from scratch as you attempt to build one of the finest Cheeseball teams in the county. This Fluffborough walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
HIGH SCHOOL
IGN

Gargoyle's Black Axe

"Bronze greataxe wielded by Valiant Gargoyle, mended with blackened corpse wax. Deals holy damage. Such is the mark of those who serve Maliketh, the Black Blade." The Gargoyle's Black Axe Default Weapon Skill is War Cry: Give a war cry to rally the spirit and increase attack power. While active, strong attacks change to charging attacks.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel's Spider-Man: Insomniac May Have Scrapped a Multiplayer Mode

Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games appeared to once have plans to include a multiplayer mode within the hit 2018 game. As reported by PC Gamer, Twitter user @dniwetamp found various mentions of multiplayer within the files of Spider-Man's recent PC remaster, though it's unclear at what stage of development this mode was it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Anchordeep Boss - Kallamar

Kallamar is the third Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Anchordeep area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Kallamar, detail each of its attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking it down.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Onyx Lord's Greatsword

Greatsword forged from golden-hued meteoric ore. The blade conceals gravity-manipulating magic. A weapon unique to the Onyx Lords, a race of ancients with skin of stone who were said to have risen to life when a meteor struck long ago. The Onyx Lord's Greatsword Default Weapon Skill is Onyx Lord's...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. How realistic are the LOTR fights? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at these Lord of the Rings battles and break down these sword fights as he shares his Fellowship of the Ring reaction! Matt shares his sword-fighting expert opinion on how realistic Aragorn and his fighting style is, Legolas and his love for using arrows to stab, and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0

Genshin Impact Lost Riches 3.0 brings the lucrative treasure hunt back for Sumeru! This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Lost Riches 3.0, including how to start it and how to get the green Seelie pet. The Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream briefly introduced Lost Riches, but...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Celebrant's Sickle

"Sickle decorated with flowers and many-coloured fabrics. Ceremonial tool used by dancers during the festivities of Dominula. Its attacks can slip through an enemy's guard. Crafted from human bone. Grants trace amounts of runes on landing attacks." The Celebrant's Sickle Default Weapon Skill is Quickstep: Skill prized by the crafty...
IGN

Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters

Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
VIDEO GAMES

