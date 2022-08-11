On Saturday night against the Packers, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance executed his first-ever slide. His coach was happy that Lance pulled it off. “I was glad he did,” Shanahan told reporters on Monday. “That’s something the guys have to get used to. It seems like an easy thing, but it’s not as easy as people act, especially when you have a certain style your whole career. He went into games planning to do that last year too. Sometimes your personality and the nature of how you play the position takes over and you don’t do what you’re planning on doing, so it’s good to see him stick with the plan.”

