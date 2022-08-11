Read full article on original website
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton
The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
49ers release Darqueze Dennard, waive three
The 49ers have made some roster cuts on Monday, and one of the players they let go of is a former first-round pick. San Francisco released veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard and waived fullback Josh Hokit, receiver KeeSean Johnson, and defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile. Dennard joined the 49ers’ practice squad in...
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
Why Shanahan believes Lance won't 'make or break' 49ers' season
One year after making an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan is entrusting the keys to the 49ers’ offense to an inexperienced quarterback, 22-year-old Trey Lance. “Is Trey ready to take it on his shoulders?” Shanahan said to NBC Sports columnist Peter King in the latest...
Buccaneers sign Patrick Laird
The Buccaneers have added a running back. Tampa Bay has signed Patrick Laird, the team announced on Monday. Laird entered the league in 2019 with the Dolphins and spent his first three seasons with the club. He’s appeared in 37 games with four starts, recording 244 yards rushing with one touchdown. He’s also caught 36 passes for 289 yards.
Rival players praise Patriots LB Matthew Judon in NFL 100 Players special
NFL Network's yearly top 100 players program aired Sunday night, and most of the conversation from a New England Patriots perspective involved Mac Jones. The former University of Alabama quarterback made the list at No. 85 following an impressive rookie season during which he led the Patriots back to the playoffs. Jones was ranked ahead of other quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, which didn't sit well with some people.
Report: Jimmy doesn't own 49ers playbook, nor attends meetings
While the 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game, the veteran quarterback finds himself in an awkward position at training camp. “When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” Peter King of NBC Sports filed in his “Football Morning in America” column Sunday night. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”
How Lance has turned into 49ers leader Shanahan 'expected'
Trey Lance is turning into the leader Kyle Shanahan expected him to be. That much was evident Friday on two occasions when the new 49ers starting quarterback put all else aside to grab his teammates’ first touchdown balls. While wide receiver Danny Gray and rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy assuredly...
49ers cutting Dennard gives Womack huge vote of confidence
In what can only be described as a huge vote of confidence for 49ers rookie cornerback Sam Womack, the club on Monday released a veteran player who had been lining up as the team's top nickel back. The 49ers announced veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard was among the team's cuts in...
Kyle Shanahan is happy that Trey Lance is learning to slide
On Saturday night against the Packers, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance executed his first-ever slide. His coach was happy that Lance pulled it off. “I was glad he did,” Shanahan told reporters on Monday. “That’s something the guys have to get used to. It seems like an easy thing, but it’s not as easy as people act, especially when you have a certain style your whole career. He went into games planning to do that last year too. Sometimes your personality and the nature of how you play the position takes over and you don’t do what you’re planning on doing, so it’s good to see him stick with the plan.”
Wilson's injury could open Jimmy G-to-Jets trade possibility
Add a new team to the list of possible destinations for 49ers-quarterback-for-now Jimmy Garoppolo. The New York Jets’ preseason got off to the worst-possible start on Friday night when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was running in the...
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
Broncos activate Randy Gregory, Billy Turner
One of the Broncos’ biggest offseason acquisitions not named Russell Wilson is ready for his work of training camp. Defensive end Randy Gregory was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday. Gregory had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder after signing with the Broncos as a free agent in March.
Joe Flacco may start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1, admits it wouldn’t just be any other game
With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson set for knee surgery, backup Joe Flacco may be the starter in Week One — when the Ravens come to town. Flacco was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2008, won the Super Bowl MVP with them, and played in Baltimore 11 years. Asked about the possibility of facing his former team, Flacco said he tries not to make a big deal of it, but he knows that there will be emotions involved.
Settlement remains very possible in Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary case
Appeals officer Peter Harvey continues to delay his decision in the Deshaun Watson case, apparently not because he’s undecided or procrastinating. Harvey is believed to be waiting to see whether the league and Watson can work out a deal. The possibility of settlement remains viable, we’re told. Currently, it...
Mac Jones seems to be getting daily motivation from locker room photo
Mac Jones was the only rookie quarterback in the NFL last season to guide his team to the playoffs. But that apparently wasn't good enough for the New England Patriots QB. The Patriots suffered a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game, unceremoniously ending what was otherwise a promising first season for Jones.
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87
By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
Tyler Boyd: Joe Burrow made all the right reads, diced the defense up in practice
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice on Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy in late July. Burrow did some work in individual and 7-on-7 drills, making the accurate passes his coaches and teammates have come to expect from him. Head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow looked good in his return...
