Woods puts pause on plans for affordable housing in Middletown

Woods Services announced Thursday it is "pausing" its request for zoning variances to build 42 affordable housing units in an apartment complex on Maple Avenue in Middletown.

"After considerable review and discussion, Woods Services has decided to defer its application for variances to the Middletown Zoning Board for the Maple View attainable housing building on our Beechwood NeuroRehap property," Woods spokeswoman Cheryl Kauffman stated in an email.

"The attorney representing Woods Services provided an email earlier today stating they are withdrawing the Zoning Hearing Board application," Jim Ennis, Middletown Township building and zoning director said in an email Thursday afternoon.

Woods is a nonprofit organization which provides services to 22,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, brain injuries and/or mental health challenges. It plans to continue to grow and expand its services through a network of providers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Kauffman said.

Kauffman said later Thursday that Woods was pausing the zoning process "to consider its options."

Woods first proposed building the apartment building on land it owns on East Maple Avenue last winter.

It requested three variances ― to build the apartment building in an R-1 residential area, to build with a density of 2.75 units per acre when 2 are allowed and to construct the building to a height of 54 feet where 35 feet is the maximum allowed. The zoning hearing on the variances began in April and was continued until July when Woods withdrew the height variance request at a three-hour long meeting attended by approximately 200 people, including many who signed petitions opposing the plan which would have provided Woods with tax credits for building attainable housing.

The meeting was supposed to be continued in September.

Nearby residents had questioned the plan for putting apartments in an R-1, single family zone, and for the extra traffic the complex might bring to the already congested Middletown-Langhorne area along Maple Avenue near the intersection with Route 413.

Langhorne residents have been protesting for months a PennDOT plan to divert traffic off the Route 1 Expressway onto Route 413 heading north toward Maple Avneue.

Woods also announced plans last winter to sell land it owns in Langhorne Borough off Bellevue Avenue to Toll Brothers for townhome construction. Toll is applying for a zoning change for the property, said Paul Leonard, interim borough manager.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Woods puts pause on plans for affordable housing in Middletown