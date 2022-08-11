ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigerian Startup Raises $5.5M for Small Business Services

Pastel, a Nigerian merchant platform and bookkeeping startup formerly known as Sabi Cash, has raised $5.5 million in a seed financing round in addition to the $620,000 in pre-seed funding it raised in 2021. The company will use the capital “to expand its product offerings and develop more productivity and...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments

As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Workflows#Business Industry#Linus Business#Payground
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC

Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
MARKETS
pymnts

Brazilian Crypto Platform BlueBenx Suspends Withdrawals, Reports $31M Hack

Brazilian cryptocurrency investment platform BlueBenx has become the latest crypto company to suspend withdrawals, citing an alleged hack that cost the company over $31 million. The company said withdrawals might be stopped for six months or more, Bitcoin.com reported Sunday (Aug. 14). “Last week we suffered an extremely aggressive hack...
MARKETS
pymnts

Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses

Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help the small U.K. businesses grow, a press release from BT said Thursday (Aug. 11). The partnership network is an effort by the British telecommunications provider to help micro-businesses with up to five employees, the release said. The idea behind the partnership is “boosting the growth of UK businesses and the public sector” and the company wants to look at bolstering customer experiences.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Chief Product Officers Turning to Digital Payments, Localization to Boost Conversion

The great digital shift demands that all executives — chief product officers among them — approach payments from a different point of view. Daniel Cohen, chief product officer (CPO) at PayU, gave PYMNTS a glimpse into the mind of the CPO, where strategies surrounding financial services innovation must focus on the fact that modernizing payments is not simply a goal, but a means of modernizing commerce itself and making it more efficient.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Olo Adds Payments Platform to 3K New Eateries

B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) restaurant technology firm Olo saw its platform added to 3,000 new restaurants during the second quarter. Speaking on a conference call with investors Thursday (Aug. 11), Founder and CEO Noah Glass said that represented an increase of 11% year over year. He noted that the company welcomed...
ECONOMY
pymnts

FTC Sends $9.7M in Fee Refunds to LendingClub Customers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending over $9.7 million in payments to 61,990 customers who the FTC said were charged hidden fees from LendingClub, an FTC press release said. The FTC sued LendingClub in 2018 over the allegations that the company falsely promised loan applicants that they’d get a...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

The Data Point: 90% of SMBs Using Unified Payments Save Time

B2B payments are notoriously slow and costly — witness the continued use of paper checks sent via snail mail — which is driving more operations to seek the efficiency platforms provide. For The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: How All-In-One Payment Platforms Can Transform B2B Transactions, a PYMNTS and Plastiq...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Stoa Raises $100M for House-Flipping Platform

Stoa, the Arizona company that debuted the FlipOS by Stoa platform for single-family home investors, has gotten another $100 million securitization toward helping to close the housing gap, a press release said last week (Aug. 11). The round was underwritten by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading financial services firm working in...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Klasha Adds Former PayPal Executive to Help Transform African Commerce

Klasha has appointed former PayPal executive Ayman Jawhar CPO, saying his experience will help the company scale its B2B and B2C products for cross-border African commerce. Jawhar joins the San Francisco and Lagos, Nigeria-based technology company with 15 years of experience at PayPal, Miro, Prodigy Finance and Next47, during which time he led new product line expansions in Africa, the Middle East and Europe, according to a press release.
BUSINESS
