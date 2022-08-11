Read full article on original website
Related
Nigerian Startup Raises $5.5M for Small Business Services
Pastel, a Nigerian merchant platform and bookkeeping startup formerly known as Sabi Cash, has raised $5.5 million in a seed financing round in addition to the $620,000 in pre-seed funding it raised in 2021. The company will use the capital “to expand its product offerings and develop more productivity and...
UAE Processes $3B in Transactions in 2021, Plans to Roll Out Instant Payment Platform in Full Swing
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) released its 2021 Financial Stability Report this month detailing measures put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy. And despite the bleak macroeconomic landscape and rising inflation, the CBUAE projects a “positive outlook” for the UAE’s financial system this year.
The Data Point: Bundled Banking Beats Multiple Accounts and FIs for 57% of Consumers
Choice and optionality are wonderful, but in some cases, consumers prefer dealing with one financial institution (FI) for more of their needs in order to simplify account management. For the study “Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty,” a PYMNTS and Amount collaboration, nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers shared...
Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments
As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in B2B Payments: QuickBooks Launches Wholesale Marketplace; Papmall Adds BNPL, Crypto Payment Features
Today in B2B payments, QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace that connects independent retailers with brands and wholesalers, and Papmall said it is integrating buy now, pay later (BNPL) and crypto payment features into its eCommerce platform for the service-providing industry. QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC
Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
Brazilian Crypto Platform BlueBenx Suspends Withdrawals, Reports $31M Hack
Brazilian cryptocurrency investment platform BlueBenx has become the latest crypto company to suspend withdrawals, citing an alleged hack that cost the company over $31 million. The company said withdrawals might be stopped for six months or more, Bitcoin.com reported Sunday (Aug. 14). “Last week we suffered an extremely aggressive hack...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Intuit QuickBooks, SMBs’ Old Accounting Warhorse, Gains Digital Marketplace Integration
Familiar tools are showing up in new places as software vendors roll out features aimed at helping small and midsize businesses overcome automation obstacles quickly and inexpensively. One of the latest entries may be betting heavily on name recognition as it makes a move from back-office mainstay to integrated software-as-a-service...
Savvy Retailers Demand Sophisticated Answers to Evolving Crypto Questions
Welcome to “The Merchants Guide to Accepting Crypto: The Questions to Ask,” a new PYMNTS series aimed at helping merchants big and small, online and in-store, who want to accept crypto payments figure out what they need to know to move ahead. In this fourth installment of the...
Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses
Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help the small U.K. businesses grow, a press release from BT said Thursday (Aug. 11). The partnership network is an effort by the British telecommunications provider to help micro-businesses with up to five employees, the release said. The idea behind the partnership is “boosting the growth of UK businesses and the public sector” and the company wants to look at bolstering customer experiences.
Funding Circle, Farm Bureau Bank Partner to Offer Credit to Underserved SMBs
Online small and medium-sized business (SMB) lending platform Funding Circle and Farm Bureau Bank have announced a partnership that they say will help underserved owners of SMBs in agriculture and other industries gain access to credit. The organizations also said the partnership would enable Farm Bureau Bank, which has traditionally...
Chief Product Officers Turning to Digital Payments, Localization to Boost Conversion
The great digital shift demands that all executives — chief product officers among them — approach payments from a different point of view. Daniel Cohen, chief product officer (CPO) at PayU, gave PYMNTS a glimpse into the mind of the CPO, where strategies surrounding financial services innovation must focus on the fact that modernizing payments is not simply a goal, but a means of modernizing commerce itself and making it more efficient.
Klavi Raises $15M to Grow Open Finance Solution, Develop New B2B Products
Open finance SaaS platform Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment round to develop new B2B finance products. Founded in 2020, the company offers technology that generates insights from open finance data and offers products to businesses of any size, according to a Friday (Aug. 12) press release.
Olo Adds Payments Platform to 3K New Eateries
B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) restaurant technology firm Olo saw its platform added to 3,000 new restaurants during the second quarter. Speaking on a conference call with investors Thursday (Aug. 11), Founder and CEO Noah Glass said that represented an increase of 11% year over year. He noted that the company welcomed...
FTC Sends $9.7M in Fee Refunds to LendingClub Customers
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending over $9.7 million in payments to 61,990 customers who the FTC said were charged hidden fees from LendingClub, an FTC press release said. The FTC sued LendingClub in 2018 over the allegations that the company falsely promised loan applicants that they’d get a...
The Data Point: 90% of SMBs Using Unified Payments Save Time
B2B payments are notoriously slow and costly — witness the continued use of paper checks sent via snail mail — which is driving more operations to seek the efficiency platforms provide. For The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: How All-In-One Payment Platforms Can Transform B2B Transactions, a PYMNTS and Plastiq...
Stoa Raises $100M for House-Flipping Platform
Stoa, the Arizona company that debuted the FlipOS by Stoa platform for single-family home investors, has gotten another $100 million securitization toward helping to close the housing gap, a press release said last week (Aug. 11). The round was underwritten by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading financial services firm working in...
Klasha Adds Former PayPal Executive to Help Transform African Commerce
Klasha has appointed former PayPal executive Ayman Jawhar CPO, saying his experience will help the company scale its B2B and B2C products for cross-border African commerce. Jawhar joins the San Francisco and Lagos, Nigeria-based technology company with 15 years of experience at PayPal, Miro, Prodigy Finance and Next47, during which time he led new product line expansions in Africa, the Middle East and Europe, according to a press release.
B2B Digitization Born out of Pandemic Necessity Still Yielding Unexpected Benefits
According to the latest “Business Payments Digitization: The Fast Track to Payments Systems Upgrades," a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, chief financial officers who have accelerated the payments modernization efforts that ramped up during the pandemic have found at least three unexpected benefits as a result. Middle-market CFOs embarking on...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0