Iowa State

Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start Monday in Billings in a challenge to three state laws that the Montana Democratic Party, tribal organizations and youth advocacy groups argue were aimed at making voting more difficult for Native Americans, young voters, the elderly and people with disabilities.
MONTANA STATE
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NEVADA STATE
California's Newsom escalates GOP jabs to build national profile

The fate of Democrats vying for congressional seats in November is uncertain. But Election Day almost certainly will result in a great night for one party member: California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The first-term Democrat, who easily beat back a recall attempt less than a year ago, is facing nominal opposition...
CALIFORNIA STATE

