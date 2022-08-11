Read full article on original website
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Old Town Native & UMaine Alum, Andre Miller Suffers Set Back at Training Camp
A local football player's dream playing in an NFL game has been put on temporary pause. Old Town native and former University of Maine standout, Andre Miller, who signed his first professional contract with the New York Giants, has sadly been sidelined by a fractured wrist. The rookie tight end sustained the injury early last week, and was the reason why he missed the team's first preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Brewer Girls Soccer Starts Fall Practices [PHOTOS]
The Brewer Girl's Soccer Team started fall practices on Monday, August 15th under 1st year coach Phil Turmelle. The Girls were at the Brewer Community School from 7 am to 9 am. The Girls have double sessions scheduled through Thursday, August 18th with practices daily from 7 am to 9...
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
Maine News You May Have Missed
Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other
For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
Aerosmith set to restart tour with Bangor as first stop
BANGOR (WGME) -- Aerosmith has announced that they will be coming to Bangor to restart their tour in early September. Lead Singer Steven Tyler posted on Instagram that the band plans to make stops in Bangor, Boston and Las Vegas. The Bangor show will be September 4 at the Maine...
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
UPDATE: Remains recovered following massive house fire in Stonington
STONINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - The remains of a man believed to be the owner of a home, which caught fire in Stonington, were recovered following a massive fire Sunday. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, it is believed the remains are of David Crutcher, 71, who lived alone in the home on Fifield Road.
Steven Tyler Posts A Special Facebook Message For Bangor Fans
Looks like it's all systems go for Aerosmith, this Labor Day Weekend in Bangor. After Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler entered a rehab facility back in May, it looked like everyone who was psyched to see the band in Bangor on September 4, would have to "Dream On". Luckily for all of us, it looks like he is raring to go.
Two earthquakes reported in Washington County Thursday
JONESBORO, Maine — Did you feel it?. According to two reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes occurred approximately 12 hours apart on Thursday. The first earthquake struck at 7:30 a.m. four kilometers west/northwest of Jonesboro, according to the USGS. The second quake hit...
Kevin Bacon Shows Waterville Some Love On ‘The Tonight Show’
The actor was a little foggy on whether or not he had performed in the Pine Tree State before. Earlier this week, actor/musician Kevin Bacon stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new Peacock movie “They/Them”, but he also is out touring with his band, which recently played at the Waterville Opera House.
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
SEARSMONT, Maine — A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131. According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
An ‘Epic’ Store In Downtown Bangor Will Be Closing Its Doors For Good Soon
When Brad Ryder opened his shop, Epic Sports, in downtown Bangor 25 years ago, he figured he'd be well equipped to make a go of it. He was both a fan of what the great state of Maine has to offer by way of outdoor activities, and he knew a thing or two about how the retail world worked. Prior to opening his own shop in 1997, Ryder had worked for another legendary Maine sports shop, Cadillac Mt. Sports.
Coopers Mills Auction Returns
A tradition dating back several generations has come back to life. After two COVID-19 related cancellations, the Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department auction returns Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Current grandparents remember attending this event as kids. It was a sale people traveled for miles to attend, hoping to...
