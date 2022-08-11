ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

An armed man was killed after trying to breach an Ohio FBI office

Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the violent threats directed at the Department of Justice and the FBI. And now we're learning more about an attack on an FBI office in Cincinnati that started yesterday morning. Authorities say an armed man tried to breach the FBI building there, before fleeing. And after a standoff, police shot and killed him. A lot of details in this case are still murky. NPR's Tom Dreisbach is here to help clear things up. Tom, what do we know about what happened?
Fiona the hippo's little brother has a name after a worldwide contest

After thousands of suggestions from across the world, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has named its baby hippo Fritz. Fritz's sister is Fiona, who caught the world's attention in 2017 after she was born six weeks premature. Fans have continually supported the 5-year-old hippo, who became the Cincinnati Zoo's star animal ever since.
