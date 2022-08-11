Read full article on original website
Related
An MGM Movie Short from 1949 Shows a Very Different Michigan
Rabbitholes. I love them, and I found myself in another one. I was watching an old movie on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and after it ended, it filled with a movie short, sometimes called a travelogue. "Calling on Michigan" is one in a series from MGM TravelTalks. These shorts were fillers shown at movie theatres back in the day, much like now they show commercials and previews. But remember, in 1949, when this TravelTalks short was produced, hardly anyone had a TV set, so this was a way for many people to see things they might not otherwise be able to see.
Vote on the 'Top 7 @ 7' songs with Rob + Holly
Audacy’s Rob + Holly are bringing the biggest Country songs to our airwaves each weeknight, and they’re letting you pick the playlist on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide.
hypebeast.com
Tyrrell Winston Presents 'Tiger Stripes' at Cranbrook Art Museum
The Detroit-based artist’s first solo museum exhibition. Tyrrell Winston has been quietly perfecting his game. Well-known for his gridded assemblages made of found basketballs, the Detroit-based artist has ventured across a number of new studies, including collectible editions, large-scale paintings, along with a custom Reebok Question Mid and Club C 85.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0