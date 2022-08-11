ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Eater

Westside Doughnut Truck Secures $9 Million for Brick-and-Mortar Expansion

Doughnuts are an indelible part of Angeleno food culture. And while Cambodian-owned shops have dominated the genre for generations, new players are always welcome to join the fray. Hawaii-founded Holey Grail Donuts recently raised $9 million through venture capital financing and is looking to make waves in the Southland with two brick-and-mortar locations. “We anticipate opening our Santa Monica storefront in October 2022 and our Larchmont store in early 2023,” co-founder Nile Dreiling tells Eater via email. Notable investors include skateboard pro Tony Hawk, Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins, and Meadowood chef Christopher Kostow, among others.
Sneak Peek: Honolulu Has Its First Reformation Boutique

Hallelujah! The fashion gods must have heard my pleas because, finally, Honolulu has its first Reformation boutique. The California-based womenswear brand—beloved by celebs such as Hailey Bieber, J.Lo (is she J.Aff now?) and Emily Ratajkowski for its feminine, flirtatious silhouettes and dedication to sustainability—now has a sparkling 1,428-square-foot spot in Ala Moana Center.
Foodie Field Trip: 3 Underrated Spots in Wahiawā and Waialua

We’re getting out of town to check out what’s hot and happening around O‘ahu this summer. The third episode of our new Foodie Field Trip series takes us along Wahiawa’s Kilani Avenue to Waialua with ‘onolicious stops along the way. Barrio Café. Stepping into Barrio...
Best Bites: Michel's is the Top Pick for Romantic Gourmands

For 60 years, Michel’s at the Colony Surf has enchanted diners with its unrivaled oceanfront views, top-notch service and classic European fare expressed with a touch of local flair. Magic is made when chef Eberhard “Hardy” Kintscher marrys his European training with the islands’ bounty. That...
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff

Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
8/14/1969: Braniff's Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here's What's Next.

The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
Thanks to these Waikiki fourth graders, Rocky's famous new pup has a name!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki Elementary School students were tasked with a big job: Name Hawaiian monk seal Rocky’s new pup. After much deliberation, they arrived at ... Koalani. Earlier this month, fourth grade students conducted a haku inoa ― a name weaving exercise ― accounting cultural and scientific information...
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket

When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
J. Dolan's opens second location on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- J. Dolan's - a pizza institution on Oahu - finally opened its doors this week at Kuono Marketplace in Kahala. The popular Irish pub and pizza joint is located in the end-cap space directly across from Zippy's.
