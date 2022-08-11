Read full article on original website
Don Ho honored at International Market Place on 92nd birthday
The late Don Ho's 92nd birthday was celebrated at the International Market Place on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Eater
Westside Doughnut Truck Secures $9 Million for Brick-and-Mortar Expansion
Doughnuts are an indelible part of Angeleno food culture. And while Cambodian-owned shops have dominated the genre for generations, new players are always welcome to join the fray. Hawaii-founded Holey Grail Donuts recently raised $9 million through venture capital financing and is looking to make waves in the Southland with two brick-and-mortar locations. “We anticipate opening our Santa Monica storefront in October 2022 and our Larchmont store in early 2023,” co-founder Nile Dreiling tells Eater via email. Notable investors include skateboard pro Tony Hawk, Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins, and Meadowood chef Christopher Kostow, among others.
Last chance to check out Kyra the Baker in Waikiki
Sunday, August 14 will be her last day open. You can stop on by to show support for this teenage baker and buy some cookies.
honolulumagazine.com
Sneak Peek: Honolulu Has Its First Reformation Boutique
Hallelujah! The fashion gods must have heard my pleas because, finally, Honolulu has its first Reformation boutique. The California-based womenswear brand—beloved by celebs such as Hailey Bieber, J.Lo (is she J.Aff now?) and Emily Ratajkowski for its feminine, flirtatious silhouettes and dedication to sustainability—now has a sparkling 1,428-square-foot spot in Ala Moana Center.
honolulumagazine.com
Foodie Field Trip: 3 Underrated Spots in Wahiawā and Waialua
We’re getting out of town to check out what’s hot and happening around O‘ahu this summer. The third episode of our new Foodie Field Trip series takes us along Wahiawa’s Kilani Avenue to Waialua with ‘onolicious stops along the way. Barrio Café. Stepping into Barrio...
honolulumagazine.com
Best Bites: Michel’s is the Top Pick for Romantic Gourmands
For 60 years, Michel’s at the Colony Surf has enchanted diners with its unrivaled oceanfront views, top-notch service and classic European fare expressed with a touch of local flair. Magic is made when chef Eberhard “Hardy” Kintscher marrys his European training with the islands’ bounty. That...
Hawaiian Slack Key Festival in Waikiki
The Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival will be making an appearance this Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium.
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
petapixel.com
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff
Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
A preview to the Kaneohe Bay Air Show
They flip, they tumble, and make the ground rumble.
airwaysmag.com
8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
pbshawaii.org
Available 8/17 The Honolulu Strangler with Robbie Dingeman
Between 1985 and 1986, the murders of five women by an unidentified serial killer struck fear in the hearts of Hawai‘i residents. Robbie Dingeman tells the story of the Honolulu Strangler.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
Night market coming to Ala Moana Center this week
The bi-monthly event is a partnership between the shopping mall and Hawaii Craft and Foodie Fest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thanks to these Waikiki fourth graders, Rocky’s famous new pup has a name!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki Elementary School students were tasked with a big job: Name Hawaiian monk seal Rocky’s new pup. After much deliberation, they arrived at ... Koalani. Earlier this month, fourth grade students conducted a haku inoa ― a name weaving exercise ― accounting cultural and scientific information...
Honolulu Little League advances to 2022 Little League World Series
Honolulu Little League topped Arizona 9-2 to win the West Regional championship on Friday,
KITV.com
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket
When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
The Sumida Farm family business
David Sumida remembers his childhood very well. "Oh the farm was and always will be amazing," said Sumida.
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
KITV.com
J. Dolan's opens second location on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- J. Dolan's - a pizza institution on Oahu - finally opened its doors this week at Kuono Marketplace in Kahala. The popular Irish pub and pizza joint is located in the end-cap space directly across from Zippy's.
