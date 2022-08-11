Read full article on original website
The Log Book: University of Arkansas’ supply chain program renamed to honor J.B. Hunt Transport
The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: The University of Arkansas’ undergraduate integrated supply chain management program renamed in honor of J.B. Hunt; CFI wraps another truck for its “She Drives CFI” initiative; and Bendix helps build a new high school athletic facility in the new headquarters’ community.
'Quiet quitting' trend on the rise as employees face burnout
More employees are stepping back from work burdens amid burnout culture.
Truck Tech: Infrastructure infancy edition
A new name in electric truck charging and infrastructure broke cover this week with $1 billion or more in private equity funding. With prospects for federal money and significant experience in electrification, Voltera might be a name to watch. New kid in town. There’s a new kid in town that...
