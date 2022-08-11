ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Log Book: University of Arkansas’ supply chain program renamed to honor J.B. Hunt Transport

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: The University of Arkansas’ undergraduate integrated supply chain management program renamed in honor of J.B. Hunt; CFI wraps another truck for its “She Drives CFI” initiative; and Bendix helps build a new high school athletic facility in the new headquarters’ community.
Truck Tech: Infrastructure infancy edition

A new name in electric truck charging and infrastructure broke cover this week with $1 billion or more in private equity funding. With prospects for federal money and significant experience in electrification, Voltera might be a name to watch. New kid in town. There’s a new kid in town that...
