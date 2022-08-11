Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
8newsnow.com
Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.
Las Vegas police: Deadly DUI suspect went grocery shopping after fatal crash
A Las Vegas man hit and killed a person crossing a street and then went grocery store, telling police he would go back to the crash site after shopping, officers with Las Vegas Metro police said.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police say ‘no danger to public’ after reported Costco incident goes viral
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is advising the community that there is “no danger to the public” after a social media post went viral earlier this week that described an alleged incident at a Costco store. According to Henderson police, officers responded to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone. In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are...
airlive.net
A loud noise has caused panic at Las Vegas Airport this morning, passengers walked through the security gates
Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting at an international airport terminal were unfounded after a loud noise sent crowds running for cover. “Reports of a shooting Sunday morning at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted. “The noise is believed to...
news3lv.com
Troopers offer advice for drivers after road rage shooting on Las Vegas freeway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is in custody after a road rage incident on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Marcus Herbert was arrested after he allegedly shot at another car, hitting its wheel and disabling it, while on I-15 near Starr Avenue. The victim was able...
RELATED PEOPLE
50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines Dead In Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas authorities state that a fatal motor vehicle accident took place on the Las Vegas Strip when one car collided with another. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines, was killed. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph, and the driver of the offending vehicle,...
Las Vegas police arrest man accused of posing as health inspector who says he ‘no longer wants to play by the rules’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing multiple charges after posing as a health inspector and entering fast-food restaurants in order to steal from them. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Dimitar Kolev chose fast-food restaurants because he thought the young kids working there would be “easy to manipulate.” On July 3, Las Vegas […]
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
Child, 6, found safe after Amber Alert in Las Vegas area
Police have issued an Amber Alert for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robbery call leads to Las Vegas police shooting, vehicle chase
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northeast valley near Pecos and Cheyenne that started with a robbery.
Police: Woman fatally mauled by dog near Clark High School
A dog is custody after a fatal apparent mauling near Clark High School on Tuesday, Las Vegas police say.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
A 27-year-old Army veteran was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for his role in the fatal shooting and robbery of a Las Vegas-area rapper in 2019. “You are robbing and killing the very citizens that you swore and fought to protect,” District Judge...
Police: No criminal charges in case of fatal dog attack
Las Vegas police say they won't pursue criminal charges in the case of an 88-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog, because she was the dog's owner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second body found in flood channel after Las Vegas storm, found by news crews
One body was found in a flood channel after a storm on Thursday night. Friday, Channel 13 news crews discovered a second body while investigating a story before alerting authorities.
'Street Outlaws' show didn't have permit on night of crash, Clark County says
A husband and father was killed in a crash while filming an episode of “Street Outlaws” on US 93. Officials say a Clark County film permit was required, but not sought.
Man sues Las Vegas grocery store after storefront partially collapses
A man filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas district court Thursday after he said he was injured when part of a grocery store collapsed onto him, court documents said.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after monsoon swift water rescue near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person has died after they were found in a flood channel during monsoonal weather Thursday night. Clark County Fire Department said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road, near the Mandalay Bay Hotel. CCFD said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department requested their help for a person in a flood channel during the storm that hit the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.
Comments / 0