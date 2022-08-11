ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
8 News Now

Las Vegas police arrest man accused of posing as health inspector who says he ‘no longer wants to play by the rules’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing multiple charges after posing as a health inspector and entering fast-food restaurants in order to steal from them. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Dimitar Kolev chose fast-food restaurants because he thought the young kids working there would be “easy to manipulate.”   On July 3, Las Vegas […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcohol#Police#Seattle Seahawks#The Las Vegas Jail
americanmilitarynews.com

Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing

A 27-year-old Army veteran was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for his role in the fatal shooting and robbery of a Las Vegas-area rapper in 2019. “You are robbing and killing the very citizens that you swore and fought to protect,” District Judge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after monsoon swift water rescue near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person has died after they were found in a flood channel during monsoonal weather Thursday night. Clark County Fire Department said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road, near the Mandalay Bay Hotel. CCFD said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department requested their help for a person in a flood channel during the storm that hit the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy