NFL

Yardbarker

Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce

This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Victor Dimukeje and Christian Matthew Stand Out on Defense

The biggest questions heading into the Arizona Cardinals first preseason game were which players would step up at the outside linebacker and cornerback position. In the 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals the Cardinals received some answers. Heading into Friday's game, the team was still searching for a player who...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Five Positive Performances From Packers-49ers

With history and chemistry, Randall Cobb probably will be the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 option as a slot receiver to open the season. It’s Amari Rodgers, however, who has the unquestioned upside. After doing little more as a rookie than create heartburn every time he went back...
GREEN BAY, WI
State
Arizona State
Yardbarker

Raiders Camp: Playing Linebacker Harder Than Ever Says Antonio Pierce

One of the newest additions to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff this offseason was Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker and assistant coach at Arizona State is doing noteworthy work at Raiders camp. Coaching up young members of the linebacker group such as Darien Butler and Divine...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith trade demand takes bizarre turn

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has publicly requested a trade, and this has apparently led to a very strange situation developing within the NFL. An individual claiming to represent Smith has begun calling teams to gauge potential trade interest, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While it is unclear if Smith is aware of the development, Florio’s report implies that it is happening with the linebacker’s knowledge.
NFL
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
George Kittle
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Season: Nate Hobbs Will Be Raiders’ Secret Weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the 2022 season with plenty of X-factors, but their best secret weapon might end up being Nate Hobbs. It seems Hobbs’ arrival on the national scene was inevitable. His 2021 season was his first season and boy did he surprise. The young cornerback was in the top four for the Raiders with 74 combined tackles and also had 51 solo tackles to his credit.
NFL
Yardbarker

QB Joe Burrow returns to Bengals practice on Sunday

Joe Burrow had a pretty great way of marking his return to the practice field Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow was cleared to participate in drills Sunday roughly three weeks after undergoing surgery . The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was supposed to work himself back in slowly, but the team let him decide how much work he wanted to put into the day’s 7-on-7 drill.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Aidan Hutchinson embarrasses veteran lineman in preseason debut

The initial returns on Aidan Hutchinson have to be quite encouraging for Detroit Lions fans. Hutchinson made his preseason debut Friday against the Atlanta Falcons and made an impact early. Roughly seven minutes into the first quarter, the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft burst into the backfield and dropped Atlanta running back Qadree Ollison for a two-yard loss.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Can these new linebackers elevate the Eagles defense in 2022?

The Eagles have been behind the wall of scrutiny for the last several years as fans and media members alike have questioned the team’s stance on the linebacker position. They’ve gone from UDFA’s such as Alex Singleton to drafted players who they attempted to convert like Nate Gerry to even veterans that didn’t pan out like Eric Wilson and Duke Riley.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Seahawks#Bills#American Football#Dallas Goedert Phi
Yardbarker

Packers First Preseason Game Full of Highs and Lows

The Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 28-21 in their first preseason game. While any time a team takes the field, they want to win the result is not what’s important. In the preseason, coaches want to see what their team has and what certain players do in a game situation. The Packers first preseason game was full of highs and lows.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has suffered a torn ACL injury, as noted by the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Williams left the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the late stages of the fourth quarter. He completed a crucial tackle on Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins in what was a designed screen […] The post Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh, Jim Schwartz Sunday

A very awkward moment at the end of a Premier League match has the wider sports world buzzing about former NFL head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Jim Schwartz today. Today's marquee matchup between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ended in a 2-2 draw. But when managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel met for a handshake, things got really heated.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson named 'player to avoid' for fantasy football

If nothing else, Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Diontae Johnson has gone through an interesting summer. Johnson initially elected against serving as a full participant during early training camp practices in an attempt to land a long-term deal with the Steelers but then settled on a two-year, $36.71M extension that includes $27M guaranteed and, theoretically, could allow both parties to pursue a trade as soon as next year. He was then temporarily sidelined with a hip flexor injury and has been sued for failing to appear at a May youth football camp that he reportedly agreed to host.
PITTSBURGH, PA
92.9 The Game

Kickers don't need to be in Fantasy Football

It’s bye week for your kicker in your fantasy league and you’ve forgotten to put a replacement in. We’ve all been in this position and this alone is why the kicker isn’t needed in fantasy leagues. You can go without a kicker.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Darren Waller update and 2 other takeaways from Raiders’ training camp

Henderson, Nevada – Another week of training camp is wrapping up for the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s been a long week, filled with new players joining the organization and rumors circulating around starters. Now, the week is coming to an end as Las Vegas preps for their second preseason contest. As the Raiders get ready […] The post Darren Waller update and 2 other takeaways from Raiders’ training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV

