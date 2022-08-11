If nothing else, Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Diontae Johnson has gone through an interesting summer. Johnson initially elected against serving as a full participant during early training camp practices in an attempt to land a long-term deal with the Steelers but then settled on a two-year, $36.71M extension that includes $27M guaranteed and, theoretically, could allow both parties to pursue a trade as soon as next year. He was then temporarily sidelined with a hip flexor injury and has been sued for failing to appear at a May youth football camp that he reportedly agreed to host.

