wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board. Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.
WBTV
Clear bags part of safety changes at Lancaster County Schools for 2022-23 school year
Dr. Ranya Chakra is a pediatrician at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Rock Hill Pediatrics. She joined us with what all parents should tell the school. As S.C. schools start Monday, bus drivers urge caution. Updated: 7 hours ago. “If you see red, red does not mean keep going. Red...
WBTV
Rowan County employment surpasses pre-pandemic levels
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County’s employment levels have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and are now the highest they’ve been since 2008. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 64,849 Rowan County residents employed as of June 2022. The last month with a higher total than that was November 2008, before The Great Recession reached its peak.
WBTV
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K, judge orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The damages awarded to a former Novant Health executive after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired because he’s a white man were reduced by millions of dollars. In October 2021, a federal jury awarded plaintiff David Duvall $10 million in punitive...
WBTV
More than 9,000 Clover, S.C. students heading back to class
Car strikes utility pole, closing part of N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte. The closure came after a call hit a utility pole in the area of North Tryon Street and Barton Creek Drive. Clear bags part of safety changes at Lancaster County Schools for 2022-23 school year. Updated: 6...
WBTV
As S.C. schools start Monday, bus drivers urge caution
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Many students in South Carolina schools, including Lancaster, Chester County, Rock Hill and Clover public schools, are headed back to the classroom Monday morning. While bus drivers go through training to keep students safe, they want to remind drivers that along with more traffic on...
whqr.org
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
WBTV
What parents need to tell the school nurse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether your child is sitting in their new classroom now or they start back in a couple of weeks, you want to know they’re in good hands. Part of that is making sure their teacher or the school nurse knows about any illnesses or health concerns.
WBTV
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s back to school for some South Carolina schools on Monday, and many students in North Carolina head back at the end of the month. Changing guidelines from the CDC could impact those students as they return to the classroom. The CDC announced Thursday that...
WBTV
Chester County, city addressing violence crimes
WBTV has been investigating claims of excess force during the arrest. Kim Olige created the nonprofit Youth Style Fitness. We are still waiting to hear how North and South Carolina public schools will respond to these CDC recommendations. WBTV gets inside look at ATF Charlotte gun vault. Updated: 6 hours...
WBTV
Former Rockwell resident among first Peace Corps volunteers to return to service overseas
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Rockwell resident Renée (Menius) Alexander is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NC judge accused of shoving delivery truck driver at courthouse
New Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office incident reports say Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best allegedly shoved a delivery truck driver in a parking lot dispute at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
WBTV
Union County Sheriff’s Office releases nine potential names for K-9 puppy, vote underway
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After receiving thousands of name suggestions for a K-9 puppy, the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has narrowed it down to nine finalists. The potential names are Axel, Griff, Honor, Kane, Logan, Radar, Thor, Union and Valor. You can submit your vote for the...
NC prosecutor dismisses murder count in student’s death
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor has dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man whose conviction in the death of a university student was overturned by a judge eight years later. Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page formally dismissed on Friday the charge against Mark Bradley Carver, 54, of Belmont, saying in […]
Making over a mill town: Kannapolis set for next wave of development
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis has spent $133 million buying up downtown blocks, building a minor-league baseball stadium and improving the city’s core infrastructure. The resulting recreation of a small-town Main Street has drawn almost $240 million in private investment. Sounds like a story with a happy ending. But...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Grover man accused in Capitol bomb threat set to be released and return home, court documents say
WASHINGTON — A Cleveland County man accused of claiming to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol in August 2021 is set to be released from jail on Monday and return home on house arrest, according to new court documents. Floyd Ray Roseberry, 50, of...
WBTV
Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You never, ever know what anyone else might be facing. Please meet Cheyenne McNeilly, a rising seventh-grader at Burns Middle School in Cleveland County. She was born in 2010 in Shelby with a cone-shaped head and some bruising. Her mom, Melody Turner, says medical staff...
CMPD: July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified, no charges
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg homicide detectives said a July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified and no one will be charged. Detectives responded to a shooting at the McAlway Manor Condominiums on McAlway Road around 3 a.m. on July 17 where they found Johnny Tramir Green, 23, shot inside an apartment.
