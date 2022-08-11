ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board. Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan County employment surpasses pre-pandemic levels

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County’s employment levels have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and are now the highest they’ve been since 2008. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 64,849 Rowan County residents employed as of June 2022. The last month with a higher total than that was November 2008, before The Great Recession reached its peak.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Elections
WBTV

More than 9,000 Clover, S.C. students heading back to class

Car strikes utility pole, closing part of N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte. The closure came after a call hit a utility pole in the area of North Tryon Street and Barton Creek Drive. Clear bags part of safety changes at Lancaster County Schools for 2022-23 school year. Updated: 6...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

As S.C. schools start Monday, bus drivers urge caution

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Many students in South Carolina schools, including Lancaster, Chester County, Rock Hill and Clover public schools, are headed back to the classroom Monday morning. While bus drivers go through training to keep students safe, they want to remind drivers that along with more traffic on...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
whqr.org

Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early

Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
WBTV

What parents need to tell the school nurse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether your child is sitting in their new classroom now or they start back in a couple of weeks, you want to know they’re in good hands. Part of that is making sure their teacher or the school nurse knows about any illnesses or health concerns.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Chester County, city addressing violence crimes

WBTV has been investigating claims of excess force during the arrest. Kim Olige created the nonprofit Youth Style Fitness. We are still waiting to hear how North and South Carolina public schools will respond to these CDC recommendations. WBTV gets inside look at ATF Charlotte gun vault. Updated: 6 hours...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WNCT

NC prosecutor dismisses murder count in student’s death

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor has dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man whose conviction in the death of a university student was overturned by a judge eight years later. Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page formally dismissed on Friday the charge against Mark Bradley Carver, 54, of Belmont, saying in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Cheyenne McNeilly is battling Glanzmann Thrombasthenia

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You never, ever know what anyone else might be facing. Please meet Cheyenne McNeilly, a rising seventh-grader at Burns Middle School in Cleveland County. She was born in 2010 in Shelby with a cone-shaped head and some bruising. Her mom, Melody Turner, says medical staff...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC

