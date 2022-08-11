Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer Knighton
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Related
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
Man arrested after brandishing a gun at hotel manager
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, the Ceres Police Department arrested a man on parole who pointed a gun at a hotel manager. According to a news release from the Ceres police office, officers found a man who “brandished a firearm at the manager” of the Howard Johnson Motel near Herndon Road. The news release […]
Oakland police investigating shootings that left children wounded
OAKLAND -- Among the shootings detectives were investigating over the last 48 hours in Oakland were two that left children hospitalized with gunshot wounds.Oakland police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday.After officers arrived, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound. According to a preliminary investigation, that shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
Ceres Police take man into custody after motel standoff
CERES -- Police arrested a Modesto man on parole for homicide after an hours-long standoff Saturday afternoon in Ceres.Officers were called to the Howard Johnson Express Motel in the 1600 block of Herndon Road for an occupant of a room who reportedly brandished a firearm at the motel manager who was checking rooms that should have been vacated.When the manager found the occupant still in the room, the man, later identified as 43-year-old Shane Smith, pointed a firearm at the manager and told the manager to leave, according to police.Officers attempted to communicate with Smith through various means, but he refused. When they approached the motel room, they said they saw Smith pointing a firearm in their direction.The surrounding motel rooms were evacuated.With help from the Modesto Special Weapons and Tactics team and deploying chemical agents into the room, Smith came out and surrendered after several hours, police said.He was arrested for resisting and delaying law enforcement, a parole violation and assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into the Stanislaus County jail.
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
2 dead, multiple injured in shootings during violent week in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A week-long wave of gun violence in Stockton has left two people dead and multiple others injured. The first deadly shooting of the week took place Thursday when a man was killed at a bank near the Sherwood Mall in broad daylight. Family members identified the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Sacramento Police arrest man who fatally shoots woman
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department responded to a call that lead to a woman’s body at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks Friday morning According to police, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his residence Saturday on a No Bail Ramey Warrant. Ornelas […]
KCRA.com
1 arrested in connection to West Sacramento homeless death, police say
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man was arrested in connection to a death of an unhoused woman in West Sacramento, authorities said. The woman was found dead at an encampment south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks on Friday just before 11 a.m., the West Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Shooting Near Highway 80 in Vallejo
One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers went at 2:04 a.m. to the 2000 block of Solano Avenue, near Interstate Highway 80, when someone reported the shooting. Officers located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The...
Two pistols recovered from stolen rental car found in Walnut Creek
Two pistols were recovered from a stolen rental car parked in a residential area,according to a Facebook post from Walnut Creek Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We're so angry because it was senseless' Family holds vigil for man killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of the victim who was killed at a bank near the Sherwood Mall Thursday held a vigil to mourn him Friday night. Family members identified the victim as 23-year-old Tyrique Jamal Harris. "My son was a good kid. He graduated with honors,” Harris' mother,...
Two men arrested after robbery of Vacaville convenience store
Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a local convenience store, according to a Facebook post from Vacaville Police Department.
73-year-old woman robbed in her home, Stockton Police searching for man
STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 73-year-old woman in her home.Police say the robbery happened on East Bianchi Road at around 3:30 p.m.Investigators say the suspect pushed open the woman's door just after she came home and then punched her two times and robbed her.No arrests have been made.
2 arrested in connection to homicide of 28-year-old woman
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, […]
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
2news.com
Suspect arrested in Fentanyl death of 15-year-old Roseville girl
After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10. During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that...
KCRA.com
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton Friday night, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
Comments / 1