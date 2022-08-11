Taking A Walk in the Woods: Family Hiking in Florida is Possible!. Walking through the forest is one of my personal favorite methods to escape the ways of the world and immerse myself in the beauty of creation. I am grateful that I am one of those individuals who remain connected to the soil. While I moved here for our white sandy beaches (I’ve also lived in TX, CO, and CA ), there is a huge part of my soul that misses the mountains. As a family, we take at least one trip a year up north to fulfill this aspect of our hearts. The book, “A Walk In The Woods” by Bill Bryson, inspired my husband and I years ago to hike the Appalachian Trail. The book is a personal account by the American author who decided to re-aquant himself with the nature in the US by hiking the AT. (In 2015 it also became an independent film) We have kept our ambition for hiking (taking a walk in the woods) over the years with our small children.

