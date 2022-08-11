Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Sacramento food truck workers brace for extreme heat this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento will see some of the hottest temperatures of the year this week – and those sweltering conditions will impact those who work outside. For those who work in outdoor industries such as agriculture, construction and landscaping, Cal-OSHA’s heat illness standard requires employers to provide their workers with adequate shade, water and rest.
restaurantclicks.com
Eat Outdoors at These Amazing Sacramento Restaurants
Sacramento is as verdant as it is historic. Sacramento is famous for having the highest ratio of trees to people in the U.S. Its greenery is inextricably linked to its history. Vast urban forests popped up during the mid-1800s to shade the population of miners during the Gold Rush. Along...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Aug. 12-14
From garlic to comics, here's a running list of events happening across the Sacramento region from Aug. 12-14. The California Garlic Festival is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton on Saturday and Sunday. It includes a car display, monster truck rides, a petting zoo, a carnival and more. Learn more here.
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Sacramento
Korean cuisine showcases meats and seafood cooked to perfection paired with spicy sauces served alongside rice and staple side dishes. One of the trademarks of Korean food is fresh produce, something in abundance in the Sacramento Valley and the surrounding areas. On my trip to California’s capital city, I found...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Sacramento
You may live in Sacramento or plan on visiting soon to explore historical sites, go on a nature hike, or peruse beautiful gardens. But surely, you can’t miss the wonderful food that the “City of Trees” has to offer!. And although most people expect to find good...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Sacramento
Mexican food is undoubtedly one of the most popular cuisines in America, and Sacramento is no exception. Sacramento is home to some of the country’s best Mexican restaurants, serving authentic and innovative dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re looking for a casual spot to grab a...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Sacramento
Sacramento sits inland of California’s Pacific coast, but thanks to a few rivers, the city isn’t totally void of waterways. The proximity to the water inspires some incredible seafood restaurants that fish lovers will surely enjoy!. You’re not limited to fine dining seafood, although that’s an option....
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Sacramento
Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco may be the most touristed cities in California, but Sacramento is the state capital. It also has a wealth of attractions of its own. History buffs will love the State Capitol and Old Sacramento with its many museums depicting the Gold Rush and transcontinental railroad.
One Go-Kart stolen from Sacramento racing team that raises money for childhood health care recovered
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police on Sunday recovered one of the 12 Go-Karts stolen last week from the Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp."If we have to raise $30,000 to replenish the Go-kart team, then that's money that we can't focus on the kids," said Treasurer Art Hawkins.The Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp raises money to provide health care for kids at no cost.The thieves were able to steal the Go-Karts by cutting a hole in the bottom of the trailer and slowly removing each kart."The magnitude of the damage, how long it took them to get into the trailer,...
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
KCRA.com
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
KCRA.com
A 13-year-old from Elk Grove pitches perfect game at Cal Ripken World Series
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 13-year-old baseball player from Elk Grove is thrilled after returning from pitching a perfect game at the Cal Ripken World Series in Maine. "It was our first game I got to start pitching and I was, fortunately, able to pitch a perfect game, which is basically no one gets on base and just the entire game was shut down," said Jacob Trujillo.
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
AOL Corp
How much did it cost to buy a home in Lincoln, California in the the last week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Lincoln increased in the past week to $342. That’s $24 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Lincoln was $317. The most expensive community in Placer...
Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek
DEL PASO HEIGHTS - Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
KCRA.com
Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar opens in Sacramento
Wizards, muggles, elves and giants are all heading to Sacramento’s newest pop-up bar. The Ten-Ten room has been magically transformed into a Harry Potter-themed bar called the 9 ¾ room. It features decorations that would fit right in at Hogwarts, with drinks like the Expecto Patronum and butterbeer.
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
Sacramento police investigating 2 different explosions they believe are related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are investigating two explosions in two different areas of Sacramento they believe are related. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the first explosion happened on May 29 in the 6800 block of 14th Avenue. Police say the second explosion happened on Aug. 4 on the 900 block of Seamas Avenue.
