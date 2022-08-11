ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WBRE

Police searching for missing endangered man

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Nanticoke City Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man in Luzerne County. Officials said they are searching for Brian Rogozinski, a 49-year-old man from Luzerne County. Investigators say Rogozinski is a white male, 5’01”, approximately 220 pounds, hazel eyes, bald, and has brown facial hair. According to law […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Makeshift memorial marks tragedy outside of Berwick Bar

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 17 people were hurt when a car plowed into them around 6:15 Saturday evening in Berwick. Maureen Vassallo and Barbara Barbusca were vendors at a community event at the Intoxicolgy Department Bar and Restaurant benefiting the three survivors of that fatal fire in Nescopeck back on August 5th.
NESCOPECK, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police looking for witnesses to hit-and-run crash near Route 33

Police are looking for a driver they say crashed into an SUV this past week near Route 33 and then left the area. Bethlehem Township police said the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Emrick Boulevard. The intersection is near an Outback Steakhouse and the entrance to a PennDOT Park and Ride lot off of Route 33.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mass casualties reported at fundraiser event for Nescopek fire victims

BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night

NESCOPECK, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with truck in the Slate Belt, troopers say

A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died Saturday afternoon in a crash with a truck in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. Nicholas Paone, of Bangor, was riding a Honda CBR westbound on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he collided with a truck at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Gravel Hill Road, troopers at the Belfast barracks said.
BANGOR, PA
WBRE

Community comes together to help Nescopeck fire victims

BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Two dead, 17 injured after crashes in Berwick, Nescopeck

BERWICK, Pa. — State police charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, with two counts of criminal homicide early Sunday morning. Police say Sura Reyes, of Nescopeck, is the suspect in two incidents, which include driving a vehicle into a crowd at a busy fundraiser in Berwick and beating a woman to death in Nescopeck.
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wayne County. Gabriel Wagner, 32, of Honesdale, was driving his motorcycle south on Route 670 in Honesdale Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the coroner. Wagner later died at the hospital. See...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg

This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Teen missing out of Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Home damaged by fire in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire chief says they're still looking...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

