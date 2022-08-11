Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing endangered man
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Nanticoke City Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man in Luzerne County. Officials said they are searching for Brian Rogozinski, a 49-year-old man from Luzerne County. Investigators say Rogozinski is a white male, 5’01”, approximately 220 pounds, hazel eyes, bald, and has brown facial hair. According to law […]
Makeshift memorial marks tragedy outside of Berwick Bar
Police looking for witnesses to hit-and-run crash near Route 33
Police are looking for a driver they say crashed into an SUV this past week near Route 33 and then left the area. Bethlehem Township police said the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Emrick Boulevard. The intersection is near an Outback Steakhouse and the entrance to a PennDOT Park and Ride lot off of Route 33.
Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night
Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with truck in the Slate Belt, troopers say
A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died Saturday afternoon in a crash with a truck in the Slate Belt, Pennsylvania State Police said. Nicholas Paone, of Bangor, was riding a Honda CBR westbound on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he collided with a truck at about 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Gravel Hill Road, troopers at the Belfast barracks said.
Shots fired at car, home, early Saturday in Phillipsburg, prosecutor confirms
Shots were fired at a car and a home early Saturday in Phillipsburg, according to the Warren County prosecutor. Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said six bullet casings were found in the 200 block of Hudson Street early Saturday. A resident told lehighvalleylive.com he heard police respond at 12:35 a.m. Saturday. “Six...
Community comes together to help Nescopeck fire victims
Two dead, 17 injured after crashes in Berwick, Nescopeck
BERWICK, Pa. — State police charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, with two counts of criminal homicide early Sunday morning. Police say Sura Reyes, of Nescopeck, is the suspect in two incidents, which include driving a vehicle into a crowd at a busy fundraiser in Berwick and beating a woman to death in Nescopeck.
Hit-And-Run Driver Left Lehigh Valley Crash Scene With Airbags Deployed, Police Say
A driver with a suspended license left the scene of a Lehigh Valley crash with fully deployed airbags, authorities said. Jakob Douglas Hoskin, 23, was driving a black Volkswagen when he crashed into another vehicle at the Penn Jersey gas station in Pen Argyl around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, Slate Belt Regional Police said.
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Wayne County. Gabriel Wagner, 32, of Honesdale, was driving his motorcycle south on Route 670 in Honesdale Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle, according to the coroner. Wagner later died at the hospital. See...
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
Woman appears in court after 6-year-old caught drinking in gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman has been ordered to stay away from children following an incident where a child in her care was caught drinking alcohol at a gas station. Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Victoria Hampton of Hanover Township, with endangering a child and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Searching for missing steer in Susquehanna County
UNION DALE, Pa. — The search is on in Susquehanna County for a missing steer. The owner says her grandson, 15, was preparing to show the steer this weekend at the Harford Fair. But the steer went missing from their property overnight. "We need help, it's his 4-H steer,...
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
Home damaged by fire in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire chief says they're still looking...
