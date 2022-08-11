Arthur Eanar Johnson, 74, of Merrill and formally of Ironwood, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2022, in his sleep. He was born the son of Eanar and Melissa (Proctor) Johnson December 27, 1947, in Ironwood, Michigan. He was a graduate of A.D. Johnson High School in Bessemer and Gogebic Community College. Art was employed for the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, Giovanoni’s Hardware store in Hurley, and Ace Hardware in Merrill. Art was married to the love of his life of 55 years Elizabeth “Betty” Schiavetti. Art was an avid hunter and loved to spend time with his boys at the camp. In his later years, he became the camp cook. Art loved to go camping and have campfires with his family. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement wintering in Florida. He loved his daily swims and happy hours.

MERRILL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO