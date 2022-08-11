Read full article on original website
Arthur Eanar Johnson
Arthur Eanar Johnson, 74, of Merrill and formally of Ironwood, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2022, in his sleep. He was born the son of Eanar and Melissa (Proctor) Johnson December 27, 1947, in Ironwood, Michigan. He was a graduate of A.D. Johnson High School in Bessemer and Gogebic Community College. Art was employed for the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, Giovanoni’s Hardware store in Hurley, and Ace Hardware in Merrill. Art was married to the love of his life of 55 years Elizabeth “Betty” Schiavetti. Art was an avid hunter and loved to spend time with his boys at the camp. In his later years, he became the camp cook. Art loved to go camping and have campfires with his family. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement wintering in Florida. He loved his daily swims and happy hours.
Harriet Mae Henrich
Harriet Mae Henrich, age 96, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born May of 1926 in Merrill and married Gerald Henrich on January 1, 1945. Together, they raised three children: Jerry (Andrea), Lynn (Carol) and Holly, who all survive. She is further survived by her beloved 5 grandsons: Chris, Jeremy, Tom, Ben, and Jason, her 8 great-grandchildren, whom she adored, siblings: Harry, Carol and Marlene (William), and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Esther, husband: Gerald and siblings: Leroy, Annette, and David.
