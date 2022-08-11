Read full article on original website
BBC
Nazeing man convicted of murdering friend who woke him up
A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend following an argument about being woken up. Jimmy Moore, 33, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by Robert Crabtree in Palmers Grove, Nazeing, Essex on the morning of Saturday, 25 September. The victim had been to the address to pick...
BBC
Luan Braha: Staffordshire car wash owner plotted to smuggle and drug children
A car wash owner plotted to smuggle people into the UK inside lorries - and planned to drug children to keep them quiet. Luan Braha, of Boss car wash in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, has been jailed for eight years for his bid to traffic Albanians from Belgium. He was found guilty...
BBC
Northampton teacher denies murder of man buried in garden
A primary school teacher has denied murdering a man whose body was found buried in her back garden. Fiona Beal, 48, of Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton, is charged with murdering Nicholas Billingham, 42, between 30 October and 10 November. Mr Billingham's body was found buried in the garden on 19...
BBC
Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father
The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday. His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice...
BBC
Manchester nurse who had car cleaned after son's crime struck off
A mental health nurse who had her car valeted to help her son after he shot a man in it has been struck off. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) heard Patricia Dean had the car she leased from the NHS cleaned after her son shot a man in the back seat in January 2019.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash
It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
TODAY.com
Her 17-year-old daughter was declared dead. Despite hospital objections, she believes she was alive
An Indianapolis woman whose 17-year-old daughter suffered a severe allergy and asthma attack at work and was pronounced brain dead days later was faced with a harrowing predicament: let the hospital remove her daughter from life support or block it and find another facility willing to take her before then.
BBC
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years
A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
British police have abandoned the streets to criminals who know they have little to fear from the woke-obsessed state
THE Tories used to be the party of law and order. But you would not know that from the current surreal leadership contest. As Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss trade blows about the economy, they are as mute as Trappist monks on the need to step up the fight against crime.
Billionaire will 'spend everything' to get justice after brother died following nightclub altercation in Spain
A billionaire says he is willing to 'spend everything' in order to get justice for his brother, who died following a night out in Spain. Tobias White-Sansom was out with his family in Majorca when he was 'pulled to the floor and beaten' by security staff at Boomerang nightclub on 25 July.
Countering ‘rape as routine’: world expert explains the key to getting coercive control laws right
Sexual assault in relationships requires entirely separate systems of reporting, says professor who coined term ‘coercive control’
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
