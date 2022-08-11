West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton will tee off at 7:10 a.m. and McCabe at 8:23 a.m. at The Ridgewood Country Club. The pair's scoring throughout the day can be tracked on the USGA's website.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO