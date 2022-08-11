William Wyatt Rudabaugh "Cave Man" Jackson, 21, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by family. Wyatt was born June 18, 2001 to Kerry and Cindy Jackson in Clinton, Missouri. He was raised in Sunrise Beach, Missouri, where he attended Camdeton Schools. During school Wyatt participated in football wearing #66. He and his fellow players went undefeated their 7th, 8th, and 9th grade years. He also wrestled over a 5 year span with an unbelievable record of 176 & 6. His 8th grade year, he went to state in St. Louis were he paced 10th. He dad, Kerry, was his number 1 fan. Wyatt was a momma's boy yesterday, today and always. Wyatt's hobbies were jamming to his favorite radio station 96.7 Columbia, watching movies, the dirt track races in Urbana, hunting, deer camp, and most importantly the time and adventures he had with his cousin Ayden.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO