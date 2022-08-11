Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakeexpo.com
Blaine McGuire (April 1, 1971 - August 6, 2022)
Blaine McGuire, 51, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his residence in Eldon, Missouri. He was born April 1, 1971 in Hawthorne, California the son of Gary and JoAnn (Litsey) McGuire. Survivors include:. Mother, JoAnn McGuire of Lake Ozark, MO. Father, Gary McGuire of North Carolina.
lakeexpo.com
Joyce Ann "Granny" Cochran Williams (January 29, 1937 - August 6, 2022)
Obituary of Joyce Ann “Granny” Cochran Williams. Joyce Ann “Granny” Cochran Williams, 85, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Eldon Nursing and Rehab in Eldon, Missouri. She was born January 29, 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of the late Cloyce Andrew, Sr. and Deloris Ann (Conners) Nappier.
lakeexpo.com
Christine Joy (Harrington) Johnston (September 19, 1956 - August 6, 2022)
Christine Joy Johnston of Holts Summit passed from this life peacefully on August 6, 2022. Christine was born on September 16, 1956 in St. Ann, Missouri. She was a 1975 graduate of Eldon High School. On August 16, 1978, she was joined in marriage with the love of her life Harold Johnston. In 1980, Christine graduated from Tri-County Technical and shortly thereafter obtained her LPN. Christine worked at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City from 1980 until her retirement in 2017.
lakeexpo.com
William Wyatt Rudabaugh "Cave Man" Jackson (June 18, 2001 - August 11, 2022)
William Wyatt Rudabaugh "Cave Man" Jackson, 21, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by family. Wyatt was born June 18, 2001 to Kerry and Cindy Jackson in Clinton, Missouri. He was raised in Sunrise Beach, Missouri, where he attended Camdeton Schools. During school Wyatt participated in football wearing #66. He and his fellow players went undefeated their 7th, 8th, and 9th grade years. He also wrestled over a 5 year span with an unbelievable record of 176 & 6. His 8th grade year, he went to state in St. Louis were he paced 10th. He dad, Kerry, was his number 1 fan. Wyatt was a momma's boy yesterday, today and always. Wyatt's hobbies were jamming to his favorite radio station 96.7 Columbia, watching movies, the dirt track races in Urbana, hunting, deer camp, and most importantly the time and adventures he had with his cousin Ayden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
lakeexpo.com
Toddler Nearly Drowns At Lake Of The Ozarks, Airlifted To Treatment
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A two-year-old nearly drowned on the 26.7MM of Lake of the Ozarks on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy, from Sunrise Beach, was reported to have wandered away from his home and was later found in the water. The toddler was revived on the scene.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
A Jefferson City man is accused of raping a person under the age of 17. The post Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Miller County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Eldon teen
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Eldon teen last seen in the St. Louis area nearly a year ago. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says David Bowers Jr. 18, was last seen in Affton, Missouri on September 12. He was wearing a white and black hoodie, jeans, and white tennis shoes.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
KOMU
Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting
ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeexpo.com
Mary Lou Matthies (May 7, 1959 - August 7, 2022)
Mary Lou Matthies, age 63, of Gravois Mills, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Laurie Care Center. She was born May 7, 1959, in Homewood, Illinois, a daughter of Arthur and Patricia Bobb. She was united in marriage to her surviving husband, William Matthies. Mary worked at the...
lakeexpo.com
Darius Rucker Ready For Lake Of The Ozarks Concert & Boating On His Day Off
On September 10, Darius Rucker fans have the chance to see the country artist in his first concert at the Lake of the Ozarks. Although Rucker has technically performed here before with his former band, Hootie & the Blowfish, for a private concert, he's looking forward to putting on a big show for fans in the fall.
lakeexpo.com
JB Hook's - Live Music by Starla & Scotty
Saturday, August 13, 2022, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. WHERE: JB Hook's, 2260 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Spectacular views, food, drinks and live entertainment makes JB Hook’s a fine-dining experience you don’t want to miss! Lunch served daily at 11 am, dinner served nightly beginning at 5 pm. With live entertainment six days a week, friendly smoke free atmosphere.
lakeexpo.com
Dog Days - Live Music by The Juice
Saturday, August 13, 2022, 9 p.m. WHERE: Dog Day Bar & Grill, 1232 Jeffries Rd., Osage Beach, MO 65065. The Juice is a high-energy, crowd moving, audible fun machine that covers music from 70's funk and classic rock to 90's hip hop and modern pop. Looking for a pet-friendly place...
Comments / 0