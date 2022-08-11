Read full article on original website
Audit: Virginia failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
The Office of the Inspector General report was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed during the severe snowstorm that began Jan. 3.
wfxrtv.com
Inspector General: Virginia agencies mishandled I-95 snow incident
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new inspection report found the Commonwealth did not implement lessons learned during the Interstate 95 snow incident that occurred in January 2022. On Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, Virginia’s first major snowstorm caught drivers on I-95 off-guard and caused the roadway to freeze over.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 18,867 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,536 PCR tests processed over the past week.
WSET
'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — There may be some big changes in store for Virginia school districts. As Virginia students return to school, Governor Glenn Youngkin is shaking up the state Board of Education. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently appointed five new members to the Board of Education. The new...
Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
cbs19news
Stable oil prices, lower demand pushing gas prices down
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In the last month, gas prices have dropped more than 50 cents across the country, including in Virginia. This past week, the national average price per gallon of regular fuel dipped 10 cents, to $3.95. AAA Mid-Atlantic says this is mainly due to stable oil...
royalexaminer.com
A view from a bench on Main Street: Sue Laurence, White Picket Fence
On Saturday morning, our publisher Mike McCool joined White Picket Fence proprietor Sue Laurence on a bench in front of White Picket Fence, on the 400 block of Main Street in Front Royal, and discussed all the events going on in Front Royal this fall, from Octoberfest, Festival of Leaves and Zombie Walk to name a few – all happening in Front Royal.
Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Virginia and Their Locations
(vik173/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia was founded many years ago. Given its history of the horrific slave trade, civil war, and the aftermath of these events, it's no wonder the state has many haunted locations.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
UV Cavalier Daily
Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research
Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
Highest Paying Jobs Without A Degree in Virginia
(Fractal Pictures/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking to secure a high-paying job but don't have a college degree, you may want to take a closer look at this list of highest-paying jobs without a degree in Virginia. While pay is important for a certain standard of living, it's not everything!
wfmd.com
Low Level Flights Planned For The Region
USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
royalexaminer.com
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
Inside Nova
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
WHSV
Virginia declares more waterways damaged by harmful algal blooms
LAKE ANNA, Va. (WHSV) - Harmful algal blooms that threaten the health of people and pets who spend time on the water led Virginia to add Lake Anna and six other bodies of water to its list of impaired waterways in a recent draft report. The Virginia Department of Environmental...
royalexaminer.com
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
Inhabitat.com
Virginia will soon have the US’ largest offshore wind farm
Virginia is about the get the biggest wind farm in the U.S. The state has just agreed to let Dominion Energy build a 176-turbine wind farm 27 miles off Virginia Beach’s coast. By 2026, the project plans to be generating sufficient power to provide for the needs of up...
