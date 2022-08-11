ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Mistrial declared in Chesapeake fatal shooting case involving Norfolk officer

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The case against a Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter has been declared a mistrial.

A jury continued Thursday to deliberate the fate of the off-duty Norfolk police officer, but could not reach a verdict.

Officers responded to the deadly shooting involving off-duty Norfolk police officer Edmund Hoyt and Kelvin White in January 2020. On Wednesday, News 3 obtained body camera footage of the incident.

Police say Hoyt’s wife walked with her children to a Food Lion in Chesapeake when she encountered White. White allegedly threatened to stab her. The woman called her husband, Edmond Hoyt.

In a previous interview with police obtained by News 3, Hoyt said, "I jump out of the vehicle, I ask her is this him. She said yes. I immediately identified myself as an off-duty law enforcement officer. Drawdown, told him to get down, giving him commands to get on the ground. He says no, I’m not going to get on the ground."

Hoyt says a tussle between him and White began, leaving him with several marks and cuts on his body. White's family members did state that he suffered from schizophrenia.

Wednesday afternoon, the jury deliberated for approximately three hours with deliberations continuing for six to seven hours on Thursday. His attorney confirmed to News 3 that the case ended in a mistrial, however, he said he plans to set a motion date to argue the motion to dismiss. He says they will try to pick a new jury but he doesn’t think it’s necessary because he believes the outcome would not be any different.

A status hearing is set for September 8.

