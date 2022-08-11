Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Honors Her Late Mom With A Touching Video

Olivia Newton-John recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. Her only daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, shared a sweet tribute to her mom on social media after the news broke of her death. She posted a behind-the-scenes video of their duet “Window in the Wall.”

They performed the song together last year. Chloe wrote, “You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Chloe Lattanzi honors her late mom Olivia Newton-John

Back in 2021, Olivia opened up about what it was like to sing the song with her daughter. She said, “I wasn’t looking for it and then I played the song and I started crying. It was really emotional. The song really hit me in the gut and it was just like a knowingness that I had to do this song. And the first person I thought of was Chloe because it was about relationships. It was about forgiveness, compassion, seeing the other sides, other people’s point of view and still with love and understanding and kindness.”

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, in the film, TWO OF A KIND, 1983 / Everett Collection

It was a very special time for the mother-daughter duo to perform the song after Olivia was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer back in 2018. They had been apart for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic as well.

Chloe is Olivia’s daughter with her first husband Matt Lattanzi. She’s now 36 years old. Sending her our condolences during this difficult time.